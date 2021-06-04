Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jennifer Lopez
Published

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'are discussing summer plans': report

'Bennifer' was recently spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 4Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 4

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are looking ahead.

The pair is reportedly "discussing summer plans." An insider told People magazine on Friday that they "want to spend as much time together as possible" even though they live on opposite coasts. Affleck, 48, is based in Los Angeles and Lopez, 51, resides on the east coast.

The source adds, "they also want to take a trip."

JLo is said to be "incredibly happy" with Affleck. "They are both acting very comfortable in their relationship," the source dished to the outlet

Outside of summer plans, the two have frequently been spotted together as of late. 

INSIDE JENNIFER LOPEZ, BEN AFFLECK’S ‘AFFECTIONATE’ DINNER DATE

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reportedly ‘want to take a trip’ together.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reportedly ‘want to take a trip’ together. (Getty Images/AP, File)

On Thursday, the "Way Back" star was seen leaving the property of the "Hustler" actress's Bel Air residence. A source maintained to People magazine that Lopez had been spending extended time in Los Angeles for business purposes, but also because she wanted to make the most of her time with Affleck before heading back to Miami.

"They will continue to travel back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami," the insider relayed. 

SLIDESHOW: JENNIFER LOPEZ, BEN AFFLECK: THEIR RELATIONSHIP OVER THE YEARS

In addition to spending time at Lopez's Bel Air mansion, the pair vacationed in Big Sky, Montana where Affleck owns a home.

They were also recently seen on a dinner date with Lopez’s longtime manager Benny Medina and her producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, at Wolfgang Puck’s Merois restaurant in West Hollywood.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles in May.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles in May. (Backgrid)

"They were very affectionate, very cuddly," an insider told Page Six on Wednesday. "He had his arm around her the whole time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Amid all of the national attention Lopez and Affleck have been enjoying, the source maintained to People that the dynamic the pair share "is not a casual relationship" and adds that they are "slowly starting to talk about the future."

"They are taking it seriously and want it to be long-lasting," pressed the source.

Lopez ended her engagement to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez in April after four years together.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares three children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report

On Our Radar