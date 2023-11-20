Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

'Seinfeld' star Julia Louis-Dreyfus used AI to write acceptance speech, but was mistaken for Julia Roberts

'Veep’ star was an honoree at the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards earlier this month.

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
close
AI expert explains how artificial intelligence is outpacing the current laws protecting celebrity likenesses Video

AI expert explains how artificial intelligence is outpacing the current laws protecting celebrity likenesses

AI expert Marva Bailer explains how, even though there are currently laws in place, the average person has more access than ever to create deepfakes of celebrities. 

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was mistaken for another Hollywood star, but not by a fan — by a machine. 

The "Veep" star was the entertainment honoree at the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards earlier this month and revealed she used AI chatbot ChatGPT to help write her speech for the event.

"As an entertainment innovator, I am very, very busy innovating," Louis-Dreyfus began, in a clip shared by the outlet on their TikTok. "So I did what any other innovator worth her salt would do: I turned to Chat GPT-4."

According to the 56-year-old star, the program gave her "exactly" the following speech.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

Julia Louis-Dreyfus standing at podium delivering speech

Julia Louis-Dreyfus said she used ChatGPT to write her acceptance speech for the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

"Ladies and gentlemen, esteemed guests, and fellow investors, today is a moment of profound gratitude and reflection for me as I accept the great honor of being recognized as the investor of the year by Wall Street Journal," she said to laughter. 

Louis-Dreyfus continued, "Reflecting on this milestone, I am reminded of the unwavering support of my family and the unyielding dedication of my team that has been the driving force behind my investment strategies and my performances in ‘Erin Brokovich,’ ‘Pretty Women,’ and ‘Mystic Pizza.’"

Split screen of Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Julia Roberts

Julia Louis-Dreyfus read her speech from ChatGPT, which mixed her up with Julia Roberts and listed off some of the star's film roles. (Getty Images)

WHAT IS CHATGPT?

The audience laughed at the program’s apparent confusion of Louis-Dreyfus for Julia Roberts, as well as the frequent mix-ups between "innovator" and "investor."

Commentors on TikTok joked that the mistake would have been an "amazing Veep moment," and others wondered what she put in the prompt that could have caused the confusion.

One person noted, "This is a brilliant way to show how writers and actors cannot be replaced by AI."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Seinfeld" star concluded her speech saying, per Variety, "In the end folks, it's the humans who do the innovating and the entertaining."

Julia Louis-Dreyfus holding an award

Julia Louis-Dreyfus concluded her speech, saying "In the end folks, it's the humans who do the innovating and the entertaining." (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

AI was a major point of contention between the actors and writers unions as both went on strike, beginning back in May. 

The WGA reached an agreement in late September, and SAG-AFTRA ended their strike on Nov. 9, with the contract approval still up for final vote from its members. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

At the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards, Martin Scorsese also accepted the honor of the Film Innovator Award, focusing on evolving technology and why creativity still needs to come "from the person."

Martin Scorsese and Julia Louis-Dreyfus sitting together

Martin Scorsese was at the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards alongside Julia Louis-Dreyfus, accepting the Film Innovator Award, and also warned against the overuse of new technology with no human involvement. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Per Variety, the Oscar-winner said, "The technology of today is as profound a change as the Industrial Revolution. We have no idea how it’s going to affect all of us, but with these tools, it creates possibilities we’d never dream of. These tools create a whole new form of moviemaking, of cinema. But it has to come from the artist, it has to come from the person, it has to come from us. That’s the way it’s always been for me, and that’s the way I’ll continue to be as long as I’m given the grace to go on and make a couple more pictures."

Trending