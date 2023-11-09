Danica McKellar shares how husband is 'everything I ever dreamed of'

Danica McKellar is opening up about getting a second chance at love.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, the 48-year-old actress explained how her character's journey in the upcoming Great American Family movie, "A Royal Date for Christmas," reflected her own experience with finding love again. "The Wonder Years" alum recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of her first date with her husband Scott Sveslosky.

McKellar was previously married to composer Mike Verta, with whom she shares son Draco, 13.

"Something really special about ‘A Royal Date for Christmas' is that it's about fairy tales coming true when you've had a life of love not working out. And I can relate to this because my first marriage ended in divorce," McKellar said.

She continued, "I got a great kid out of it. No regrets. But my second marriage now with Scott — 10 years together — and he is everything I ever dreamed of."

In "A Royal Date for Christmas," McKellar stars as stylist Bella Sparks opposite Damon Runyan, who plays her new client, Stefan William Francis Brown, the Duke of Tangford.

"This character goes through the same journey where she just thinks it's over," McKellar explained. "There's no chance, you know, she's in her late thirties, and she thought she was with her forever person, and he broke up with her, and she's like, 'All right, you know what? I guess it's not going to happen.'"

She continued, "And then, so she's a stylist, and she meets the Duke of Tangford, who she doesn't know as a duke yet, but his luggage was lost on the way to America. He's here for the week before Christmas to host events. And his girlfriend just broke up with him."

"He needs someone to dress him, and he needs a plus one for these Christmas events. And so I'm like, ‘All right, sure.’ But of course I'm very jaded about the whole thing. And then, as it turns out, the duke is someone whose heart also needs mending. And we find each other — that we can be each other's fairy tale come true."

In 2014, McKellar told Us Weekly that she met Sveslosky after the two were set up by a friend after she had been divorced for two years. The "Swing into Romance" star said that she had just started dating again at the time.

During her interview with Fox News Digital, McKellar shared that she and Sveslosky had spoken on the phone a couple of times prior to their date and reflected on her memories of their first meeting. The actress recalled sitting down and having a "physiological response" to looking at her "dream come true right in front of me."

"What I remember the most about my first date with my husband, which was almost exactly 10 years ago, is that when I first sat down, I couldn't stop giggling," she said.

McKellar continued, "He was just like an amalgam of all the actors when I was a kid that I had crushes on. And his demeanor was so gentle and soft and romantic. And I was beside myself. I was a child giggling and I couldn't stop. It was pretty funny."

After over a year of dating, McKellar and Sveslosky tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Kauai, Hawaii, in November 2014.

On Oct. 16, McKellar marked the milestone anniversary of the couple's first date with an Instagram tribute. In her post, the actress included a slideshow of photos of the pair taken over their years together.

"Exactly 10 years ago, Scott and I met and ever since, I've felt like the luckiest woman on the planet!!" she wrote in the caption, adding a smiley face surrounded by hearts emoji.

McKellar continued, "October 16, 2013, we met for coffee, which turned into lunch, which turned into frozen yogurt, which turned into a lifetime together!"

"Thank you Scott, for being the best husband and partner I ever could have dreamed off (sic)," she added. "I love you so much and all our adventures together. Here's to many more decades ahead!"

"Happy 10 year anniversary of our first date!!"

"A Royal Date for Christmas" will premiere on Great American Family on Nov. 25.