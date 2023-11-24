Bruce Willis holds family tight during Thanksgiving while battling dementia

Bruce Willis appears to be in good spirits during the Thanksgiving holiday.

While the actor battles frontotemporal dementia, he continues to be surrounded by his loved ones who show their unconditional love and support.

Willis' daughter Scout, 32, shared several sweet videos and photos of her father on social media over Thanksgiving. Scout put out her hand while waiting for Bruce to grab on, as she captioned the video, "My guy."

BRUCE WILLIS' WIFE EMMA IS ADDING TO HER 'DEMENTIA CARE TOOLBOX’ AMID ACTOR'S DIAGNOSIS

The second photo on Scout's Instagram story showed Bruce, 68, placing his hands on her face as she cozied up next to her father.

Bruce sported a gray track sweatsuit and matching knit hat, while Scout wore a white blouse with blue flowers.

The "Die Hard" star’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, 47, additionally shared a special family moment from the day. She is seen hugging and holding Bruce’s face in a rare snap.

Included in the family photo were Bruce and Emma’s kids — Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9.

BRUCE WILLIS IS RELATIVELY 'INCOMMUNICATIVE,' 'NOT TOTALLY VERBAL' AFTER DEMENTIA DIAGNOSIS, FRIEND REVEALS

Daughters Scout, Rumer Willis, 35, and Tallulah Willis, 29, were all smiles in the picture, along with his ex-wife, Demi Moore, 61.

Rumer's boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, and Tallulah's partner, Jake Miller, joined the photo.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

"I’m grateful and thankful to know this kind of love," Emma captioned the Instagram post. "Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving."

Moore previously shared a similar photo for Bruce’s birthday on social media in March.

The family picture comes as Bruce’s family has been outspoken about his dementia diagnosis.

Tallulah — Bruce and Moore’s youngest daughter — recently posted on Instagram a series of photos that were close to her heart.

The first showed her sitting with her dad in a big chair, holding hands, and a later one showed them standing side by side in a driveway.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Damn, these photos are hitting tonight," she wrote in the caption. "You’re my whole damn heart and I’m so proud to be your Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis."

APP USERS CLICK HERE

The 29-year-old recently appeared on "The Drew Barrymore Show" to talk about her dad’s ongoing battle with dementia.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"He is the same, which I think in this regard I’ve learned is the best thing you can ask for," Tallulah said.

"I see love when I’m with him, and it’s my dad, and he loves me, which is really special," she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The family first announced that the "Pulp Fiction" star had been diagnosed with aphasia in spring 2022, before revealing in February of this year that it had progressed to frontotemporal dementia.