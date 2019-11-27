Jennifer Garner gets a phone call from Julie Andrews and fangirls hard

Jennifer Garner got quite the surprise when Julie Andrews gave her a call.

Garner, 47, posted a photo to Instagram showcasing her reactions to speaking with Andrews.

"(Katie Couric) asked #JulieAndrews to call me. It was a surprise. I’m sure you’ll be shocked to learn this, but I love her," Garner captioned the photo. "#NextQuestionwithKatieCouric with Dame Andrews is out tomorrow. Happy Thanksgiving to all of us. #zerochill #thankyoukatie"

The photo features 12 shots of garner, beaming ear-to-ear in some photos, crying in others and, by the end, melting to the floor.

"Next Question with Katie Couric" is a podcast led by the award-winning journalist that examines big-picture questions with each episode, such as "Does CBD deserve the hype?" and "Is violent porn changing us?"

The "13 Going on 30" star is known for being open and comical about her life on social media, recently posting a video of herself searching for her car in a parking garage.

"I would like to tell you this was an isolated incident, but..." Garner captioned that video, which revealed that she was looking for her car for 25 minutes.