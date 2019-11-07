Jennifer Garner has all-too-relatable mom moment while taking her daughter to school bus stop

Jennifer Garner may be a movie star, but that doesn't mean motherhood is any different.

The "Alias" actress posted on Instagram after a rushed Wednesday morning trip to bring her daughter to the school bus stop.

"She barely made it to the bus on time, but at least her mother kept it classy 🙌🏻🌟👵🏻," said Garner, 47.

The photo showed Garner in a bathrobe and slippers with wet hair and a mug in hand.

"Cupcake Wars" judge Candace Nelson commented, saying simple: "Amazing."

Actress Lena Dunham added to the comments with, "'It me' as the kids once said."

Garner shares three children -- 15-year-old Violet, 10-year-old Seraphina and 7-year-old Samuel -- with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Gerner is currently filming "Yes Day," a comedy that follows parents attempting to make it through a full day while saying only "yes" to their children.