Jennifer Coolidge recounts 'awkward' sexual encounter with 'particularly young' man

Jennifer Coolidge recalled having an "awkward" sexual encounter with a much-younger man after playing Stifler's mom in the 1999 comedy "American Pie."

During an interview with Ariana Grande for Entertainment Weekly, the 61-year-old actress described how her sex life improved after taking on the role of the iconic "MILF" Jeanine Stifler.

"It did sort of open up the world to a much broader group of handsome men — and younger men," the "White Lotus" star told the 29-year-old singer.

She continued, "This one guy was particularly young — legal, of course, it was all very legal — but it was funny because we had to... The one moment was a little bit awkward because he... No, I won't get into the details."

"But afterwards, the next morning, I told him I needed to get a blow dry. So he was so young, we called his mother to see where I could get a blow dry."

‘THE WHITE LOTUS’: JENNIFER COOLIDGE ON REPRISING HER ROLE AND BEING A 'SEX ICON’

"It was so weird that happened on the phone, it was very clear that we were in the bed together," Coolidge added.

"Well, she gave me a good recommendation at a local mall, so it all worked out."

Despite the awkward end to the liaison, the Emmy Award winner told the "Thank U, Next" hitmaker that the unnamed man was the "best d---" she has ever had.

"It was definitely the youngest fellow," Coolidge said. "He was just very, very charming."

"'American Pie' was just — it helped my dating life in a way that I can't ever explain," the "Legally Blonde" star added. "If I hadn't had that movie, I don't think… Well, let's just say it would've been a very dull decade."

Coolidge made her career breakthrough with her scene-stealing role in "American Pie," which became a global box office hit and spawned three sequels.

She played the seductive mother of high school jock Steve Stifler (Seann William Scott), who takes the virginity of her son's friend Paul Finch (Eddie Kaye Thomas) on a pool table in the first film.

Coolidge reprised her role in the movie's sequels, 2001's "American Pie 2," 2003's "American Wedding" and 2012's "American Reunion."

The actress previously told Variety that she "got a lot of sexual action" after playing Stifler's mom.

"I got a lot of play at being a MILF and I got a lot of sexual action from ‘American Pie,'" she told the outlet in August. "There were so many benefits to doing that movie. I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with."

However, in her interview with Grande, Coolidge clarified that she had been joking about the number of people that she slept with.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I did say that jokingly [in a previous interview] and, God, you really can't make jokes in our town, because I did make the terrible mistake of saying, ‘Thank God for that movie, I got to sleep with 200 men,’ or whatever," she said.

"And look, I would love to say that was true, but I mean, that was sort of an exaggeration."