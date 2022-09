Live News

2022 Emmys: From who is hosting to the nominees, and everything else you need to know

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards air live at 8 p.m. ET Monday from Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles with host Kenan Thompson. "Succession" leads the Emmys with 25 nominations, followed by "Ted Lasso" and "The White Lotus" each earning 20 nods. "Squid Game" garnered 14 nominations, and also became the first-ever non-English drama to earn an Emmy nomination.