Jennifer Aniston's regimented workout routine includes functional fitness training with at-home equipment

Early on in her career, Jennifer Aniston’s physique made headlines when she was thrust into the spotlight as the beloved Rachel Green on "Friends," arguably one of the most popular American sitcoms of all time.

Today, the ever-fit actress can be seen on her social media accounts now and again connecting with followers and showing off her dedication to health and wellness by posting both food and fitness, specifically the Pvolve workouts she incorporates into her flow.

"Jen does Pvolve workouts about three times per week, based on her schedule," Rachel Katzman, founder of Pvolve, told Fox News Digital. "But, she moves every day, stretching or walking her dogs."

Earlier this year, Aniston posted a video to Instagram where she jokingly collapsed during a Pvolve workout led by head trainer Dani Coleman.

Katzman, the visionary behind the fitness program Pvolve, made it her mission to find the perfect fitness routine for herself while in her early 20s and dealing with flared scoliosis.

"When I walked into a studio where the trainers were teaching functional fitness, my whole life changed," Katzman said. "I quickly liked what I saw in the mirror, I enjoyed going to work out, my back pain went away, and I found a whole new confidence."

Through self-education, Katzman studied the benefits of functional fitness combined with resistance equipment to both start her own brand and bring awareness to others, specifically women.

"One of the hottest topics right now in fitness is around women’s health, specifically around the many benefits of strength and resistance training for women," she said.

Katzman added that Pvolve is particularly helpful for women amid menstrual cycles, those who recently gave birth and elderly or injured women looking for low impact fitness routines.

"We stay super close and connected to our community, seeing what our members' needs are and what else they would like to see from us. As our member base grows, our content needs grow," Katzman said.

Branded equipment, streaming memberships and in-studio classes led by certified trainers who specialize in functional fitness routines are available to users.

And, with Pvolve, you never know who might be virtually breaking a sweat with you.

"Jen was a secret streamer," Katzman said.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Aniston’s team approached Katzman regarding at-home Pvolve training sessions. The founder had been entirely unaware of Aniston, 55, as an active member of the program.

Katzman learned that Aniston had been introduced to the brand when she complimented a friend on her transformed physique and the gal pal recommended Pvolve to "The Morning Show" star.

"Jen’s go-to Pvolve classes are ‘Strength & Sculpt’ and ‘Sculpt & Burn,’" Katzman said. "These are Pvolve’s signature classes, and you can do full-body workouts or choose classes that just target specific parts of the body and or use specific pieces of equipment."

She added that one of Aniston’s favorite classes is "Progressive Weight Training," which combines weights with dynamic functional movements.

"This program is ideal for women over 40 or anyone looking to build strength with heavier weights with short bursts of cardio," Katzman said.

In 2023, Aniston officially joined the Pvolve team as a passionate member of the brand.

"I’m officially part of the @pvolve fam," Aniston wrote on her Instagram account on June 6, 2023. "SO proud to support our female founder and the beyond talented trainers. This is one of my favorite workouts . . . and I’m so grateful for the team and excited for what’s to come."

Studios are open to members in Illinois, Georgia, Texas, California, South Carolina, Colorado, Tennessee, New York, Utah, Arizona and New Jersey, with more to come, according to Katzman.

"It’s so exciting to see these new studios opening up and our members able to experience the brand in real life," Katzman said.

As for Aniston, amid her marketing and brand awareness contributions, she keeps up with her own workouts, no matter where she goes.

"If she’s home, she may bring her friends in for a private class at the studio, or she'll train in her home gym," Katzman said. "If she’s on the road, she'll pack her equipment."