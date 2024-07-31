5 fitness products to help you get into shape this season and beyond

Are you hoping to get into shape? A well-structured workout plan with the right tools could set you up for success.

Plus, exercise can release those "feel good" endorphins and improve your overall health.

Whether you want to lose weight, build muscle, have more energy or simply adopt a healthier lifestyle, here are five products to help you achieve all those fitness goals.

Under Armour Iso-Chill Launch Run Adjustable Hat, $29.95 on Amazon

Working up a sweat is great, until it’s running down into your eyes.

This hat from Under Armour features an Iso-Chill sweatband, which helps disperse your body heat, making the band cool to the touch.

It’s also easy to travel with, since it’s virtually uncrushable, the Amazon listing states.

Sukeen 4-Pack Cooling Towel, $14.99 on Amazon

These cooling towels stay cool for up to three hours and are convenient to tote along whether your fitness journey includes a hike, a long bike ride or a day on the golf course.

The hyper-evaporative breathable mesh material makes it easy to activate the chilling towel when you simply soak, wring and snap it, according to the product listing.

The unique cooling system uses moisture from the towel to draw the sweat away from your skin to keep you cool. It is safe enough even for your pets.

Booty Exercise Brands, $29.99 on Amazon

If you have no workout equipment, resistance bands can be used for a full-body workout.

These bands help you build and shape your glutes and reduce cellulite with four resistance levels ranging from light to heavy.

Ice Barrel, $1,199 on Amazon

While it may be a bit of a splurge, if you’re so inclined to jump on the ice bath bandwagon, devotees swear by the cold plunge practice for muscle recovery and many other health benefits.

Ice Barrel is the leading cold therapy brand, bringing cold therapy to the masses in the comfort of their own homes.

This freestanding design is an upright, spacious, chiller-ready cold therapy tool that fits nearly every body type and space.

If the price is too high for you, an inflatable version is available online for under $50.

Jetti Weighted Walking Poles, $68.95 on Amazon

Whether you plan to hike up a mountainside or just walk around the park, these Jetti brand weighted walking poles are said to increase stability and improve posture.

Walking with weighted poles engages your core, builds strength in your back, arms and shoulders, and helps you burn 56% more calories than regular walking, according to the Amazon listing.