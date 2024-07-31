Expand / Collapse search
5 fitness products to help you get into shape this season and beyond

Fitness can be fun with these finds available on Amazon

By Jené Luciani Sena Fox News
Amazon ECOMM summer fitness spree

Stay in shape for the rest of this summer with these 5 products available on Amazon. (iStock)

Are you hoping to get into shape? A well-structured workout plan with the right tools could set you up for success. 

Plus, exercise can release those "feel good" endorphins and improve your overall health.

Whether you want to lose weight, build muscle, have more energy or simply adopt a healthier lifestyle, here are five products to help you achieve all those fitness goals. 

Under Armour Iso-Chill Launch Run Adjustable Hat, $29.95 on Amazon

Under Armour running hat available on Amazon

This adjustable running hat from Under Armour was designed with perforated panels and mesh to allow breathability.  (Amazon)

Working up a sweat is great, until it’s running down into your eyes. 

This hat from Under Armour features an Iso-Chill sweatband, which helps disperse your body heat, making the band cool to the touch.

It’s also easy to travel with, since it’s virtually uncrushable, the Amazon listing states.

Sukeen 4-Pack Cooling Towel, $14.99 on Amazon

Amazon ECOMM sukeen chill towels

These hyper-evaporative breathable mesh towels can stay cool for up to three hours. (Amazon)

These cooling towels stay cool for up to three hours and are convenient to tote along whether your fitness journey includes a hike, a long bike ride or a day on the golf course.

The hyper-evaporative breathable mesh material makes it easy to activate the chilling towel when you simply soak, wring and snap it, according to the product listing.

The unique cooling system uses moisture from the towel to draw the sweat away from your skin to keep you cool. It is safe enough even for your pets.

Booty Exercise Brands, $29.99 on Amazon

booty exercise bands available on Amazon

These exercise bands for your booty and full-body come in four varying resistance levels: light, medium, strong and heroic. (Amazon)

If you have no workout equipment, resistance bands can be used for a full-body workout. 

These bands help you build and shape your glutes and reduce cellulite with four resistance levels ranging from light to heavy.

Ice Barrel, $1,199 on Amazon

Ice Barrel 400 on Amazon for cold plunge

The Ice Barrell 400 can hold up to 105 gallons of water, allowing for a full-body submersion in the soaker tub. (Amazon)

While it may be a bit of a splurge, if you’re so inclined to jump on the ice bath bandwagon, devotees swear by the cold plunge practice for muscle recovery and many other health benefits.

Ice Barrel is the leading cold therapy brand, bringing cold therapy to the masses in the comfort of their own homes. 

This freestanding design is an upright, spacious, chiller-ready cold therapy tool that fits nearly every body type and space. 

If the price is too high for you, an inflatable version is available online for under $50.

Jetti Weighted Walking Poles, $68.95 on Amazon 

Amazon ECOMM walking sticks

The Jetti weighted walking sticks weigh 1.1 pounds each, "about twice as much as a regular hiking pole," the Amazon listing stated. (Amazon)

Whether you plan to hike up a mountainside or just walk around the park, these Jetti brand weighted walking poles are said to increase stability and improve posture.

Walking with weighted poles engages your core, builds strength in your back, arms and shoulders, and helps you burn 56% more calories than regular walking, according to the Amazon listing.

Jené Luciani Sena is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital. 