Jennifer Aniston shared a relatable Instagram post on Monday for her 45 million followers.

Aniston, 55, uploaded a compilation video of herself working out to Beyoncé's "MOVE." During the video, the "Friends" star jokingly collapsed before she shared motivational words for everyone watching.

"Oh god… You know those days when you just don't wanna do it?" Aniston asked. "You just gotta do it."

Aniston captioned the video, "If you’re having one of THOSE Mondays, I FEEL YOU. Just gotta do it!!"

JENNIFER ANISTON REVEALS SHE SHARED A MIDNIGHT KISS WITH BARBRA STREISAND ON NEW YEAR'S EVE

The actress tagged Pvolve, which is "a science-led method that combines low-impact functional fitness with resistance-based equipment to deliver results beyond a traditional workout," according to their Instagram.

Many of Aniston's fans found her post relatable.

"Story of my life Jen!" one user wrote. Another added, "Me this morning, just gotta do it."

Jennifer's Monday motivation video comes after she honored Barbra Streisand at the 2024 SAG Awards on Saturday night.

During her speech introducing Streisand, Aniston revealed that the pair once celebrated New Year’s Eve together with a kiss.

"And while I haven't had the pleasure of working with her — yet — I've been fortunate enough to spend cherished time with her over the years, and I even got to kiss her at midnight one New Year's Eve," she said.

Aniston also heaped praise on the "Funny Girl" star in her speech, saying, "Barbra. That’s all you have to say, and you know. You know. That face. That voice. That talent. It is a once-in-a-lifetime talent, and how lucky that it is in our lifetime."

"Barbra’s music was always playing in my house growing up, and I remember so vividly I heard that voice. I mean that voice. This feeling just washed over my entire body. My eyes just welled up with tears. And from that moment on, I was madly in love with Barbra," she added.

"Barbra did not just pave the way for us women; she bulldozed a clearing for us. Magnificent talent aside, she's also a mensch," Aniston said. She also highlighted her charity work, including creating the Streisand foundation, "giving tens of millions of dollars in grants to more than 800 organizations supporting women's health, civil rights, environmental issues and gun control."

As she wrapped up her introduction, Aniston added, "I'm telling the truth. Barbra, I love you. I love you, and congratulations on this well-deserved honor."

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.