Jennifer Aniston wows in wavy-haired, makeup-free selfie: 'Okay, Humidity'

Jennifer Aniston is stunning her fans yet again.

The 52-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a pair of photos of herself fresh-faced and makeup-free.

Also noticeable in the photos was the "Morning Show" actress's blonde hair, which was surprisingly wavy, considering she's known for primarily wearing a rather straight 'do.

"Okay, Humidity…" she captioned the post with a few dizzying emojis. "Let’s go….."

JENNIFER ANISTON PASSED ON ‘SERENDIPITY’ TO AVOID BEING ROM-COM QUEEN

She also tagged her hair care line LolaVie.

"Thank you for REAL pics," a follower commented. "We’re the same age and I respect gracefully aging."

"I love that look on you," said another.

"Beautiful with or without makeup," a third gushed.

JENNIFER ANISTON SAYS SHE'S 'READY' TO DATE, LOOKING FOR SOMEONE WITH 'CONFIDENCE' AND 'HUMOR'

"Sexy bed hair though…." joked Ali Wentworth.

Aniston launched her first LolaVie product in September 2021: a 99% naturally-derived Glossing Detangler.

In an interview with People magazine at the time, the "Friends" alum described the product as "the Swiss Army Knife" of hair products, which she finds helpful because her hair seems to have "300 personalities."

"There's not one strand that's doing the same thing. And it's just always been a challenge for me, ever since I was a kid," she recalled. "Well, actually, I feel like [this is] punishment, because I had this incredible head of hair that was long and straight and down to my waist. And I always wanted to cut it, but my mom never let me. She said, 'When you're 13, you can do whatever you want.' And that was the biggest mistake I ever made because I cut it all off."

JENNIFER ANISTON REVEALS THE TEXT MESSAGES SHE RECEIVED FOLLOWING DAVID SCHWIMMER DATING RUMORS

The star joked: "I think I might've hit the Dorothy Hamill!"

Aniston's hairstyles have long captivated audiences, with "The Rachel" becoming a popular style for women while the actress was appearing on "Friends."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Surprisingly, however, her hairdo has never been much of a focus for the star.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I just love a good blowout. Hairstyles have never been my thing," she said. "I just want to feel good in my skin at the end of the day, no matter what I am wearing."