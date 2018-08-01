Bradley Whitford talks shocking 'Handmaid's Tale' role and why the 'West Wing' is having a 'resurgence'

Bradley Whitford knows there are fans who are still reeling from the season finale of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The Hulu series wrapped up its second season on July 11, and Whitford, who appeared in two episodes, was just as enthralled with the conclusion of the season as fans were.

“I am the biggest fan there could be. I think what those women are doing on that show is a generational achievement in acting. I can’t believe how good they are. So for me to get the opportunity to go on, I felt like I got a guest shot on ‘The Godfather’ or something,” he told us at the Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour.

He added of his character, Commander Lawrence, “I was especially thrilled when I realized how complicated this guy is.”

Whitford recognizes that the show has drawn and intense reaction from viewers. “The Handmaid’s Tale” is a dystopian drama based on the book by the same name.

“It was thrilling for me…. There’s a lot of passion about the choices that [main character Elisabeth Moss] made, and it’s mostly just a testament to the power of the show and what it’s hitting in people and how it’s resonating with people.

“I find it hard to talk about how brilliant I think it is. I’m not kidding at all when I say I can’t believe I get to be on it. I mean, it’s unbelievable.”

These days, in addition to wanting to discuss “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Whitford’s fans are eager to talk to him about another famed series he took part in: “The West Wing.”

He said fans are eager to reflect on the show now that President Trump is in the White House.

“They talk about it a lot now,” he said of fans. “There was definitely a sort of resurgence because I think they find it reassuring. I used to laugh and scoff at the idea of any of us actually working in the White House, but after this [election], I don’t laugh and scoff anymore.”