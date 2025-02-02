Jelly Roll performs for LA fires first responders ahead of acting debut

Jelly Roll is giving back to first responders who have been battling the fires in Los Angeles for over a month.

The Grammy nominee partnered with Live Nation Saturday night at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, for the "A Concert for All First Responders" to thank them for their efforts.

"I want you to know that you are here tonight because you are a hero or you are a loved one of a hero," he told the audience from the stage.

He continued, "And I knew the moment I was watching this go down all the way in Tennessee in my house, I thought if I got a chance to go to California I was gonna play music to everyone who worked their ass off for the last 2 months trying to keep the rest of this place safe. Thank y’all for having me tonight – this is awesome!"

The audience included almost 16,000 emergency personnel, including more than 1,000 incarcerated firefighters from across the state.

California has utilized inmates to combat fires for over a century, according to reporting from NPR.

During the two-hour event, Jelly Roll was joined by several guests, including Lainey Wilson, his "Save Me," duet partner, Nate Smith, Shinedown, Marshmello and Public Enemy.

"Music has the power to bring joy and healing, and we’re honored to partner with Jelly Roll to offer that to those who’ve served the Los Angeles community during the devastating wildfires and the rebuilding process," said Geni Lincoln, president of California, Live Nation Concerts.

The concert for first responders came one day after Jelly Roll’s appearance at FireAid, raising funds for victims of the Los Angeles fires and featuring artists like Gwen Stefani and No Doubt, Dave Grohl, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry and many more.

Jelly Roll’s performance for first responders comes on the heels of the announcement of his acting debut on a show all about firefighters, CBS’ "Fire Country."

In a promotional video released Friday, the "Son of a Sinner" singer joined series creator Max Thieriot to deliver the news to fans.

"From the stage to the fire line, it’s time to see if I can keep up," Jelly Roll said.

His episode will air in April, and Billboard reports that he will be playing a hospital orderly named Noah.

Jelly Roll also guest starred on "Tulsa King," in a cameo playing himself, making "Fire Country" the first time he’ll be playing a character.