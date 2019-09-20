Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sanchez stuns in unearthed 1980s bikini pageant photos

Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez looks stunning in these newly unearthed bikini pageant photos from her college days.

The former news anchor, now 49, took part in the Miss Hawaiian Tropic beauty contest in the late 80s, in her hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“The photos were taken in either 1988 or 1989,” said a former organizer of the swimsuit competition, who did not wish to be named.

“Lauren was about 18 or 19-years-old at the time.

“She won the local competition, which is why she’s standing in the middle in that photo.

“I remember her to be really nice. Very polite.

“It was a very basic beauty contest. They all wore the swimsuits from a particular company and just walked the stage.

“They didn’t have to sing or answer questions at all, there was no talent element to the contest at all.

“There was a panel of about four or five judges, they were all local people from Albuquerque, I remember one was from a local radio station.

“The judges’ decisions could have been swayed by how big the cheers were for each girl, but the audience themselves didn’t vote on the contestants."

The source says Sanchez paraded the stage at a venue called Club Rio in front of an audience of “about 200-400 people” for the pageant.

“It started out with about 30 girls and over the course of the month, then it was whittled down to ten girls, then they’d take it down to five and then the winner.

"The contest was every week for approximately one month.”

Sanchez dumped her Hollywood super-agent husband Patrick Whitesell for the 55-year-old Amazon billionaire back in May.

Whitesell, 54, has since moved on with Australian beauty Pia Miller, a 35-year-old model and actress.

Sanchez and Whitesell, who were married for 14 years, both filed for divorce in early April. They have two children together.

Jeff Bezos split from his wife of 25 years MacKenzie in January.

According to Forbes Whitesell’s personal wealth amounts to about $440 million while Bezos is worth an estimated $137 billion.

Hawaiian Tropic have been contacted for comment.

This story was originally published by SWNS.