Jason Momoa 'peels off' muscles in Super Bowl LIV ad

Jason Momoa is letting loose.

The "Aquaman" star appeared in a commercial during Super Bowl LIV in which he was seen getting comfortable at home.

As he talked about being able to relax -- thanks to Rocket Mortgage, of course -- Momoa, 40, walked around his home and peeled his muscles off as if they were fake.

"What does home mean to me?" he said in the ad. "It's my sanctuary. It's the one place I can let my guard down. It's where I can just kick back and be totally comfortable in my own skin."

He first removed fake muscles from his arms, revealing scrawny twig-like limbs beneath.

He then reached up his shirt and removed his chest, shoulder and abdomen muscles before relaxing on the couch, happy to be feeling more like himself.

"That feels pretty darn good," said Momoa, smiling.

He then reaches up and removes a toupe, revealing a blading scalp beneath.

The ad ended with a shot of the actor attempting to lift a weightless barbell with wife Lisa Bonet spotting him, and easily lifting the bar when he struggles to do so.