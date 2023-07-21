Jason Aldean fights back after music video backlash, Mandy Moore received ‘tiny' checks for hit show
Get the latest Hollywood headlines from the Fox News Entertainment newsletter
Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
‘SMALL TOWN’ JAB - Jason Aldean backlash: Country singer, wife Brittany fight back amid controversies. Continue reading here…
‘81 CENT’ - ‘This Is Us’ star Mandy Moore says she's received 'very tiny' residual checks for the show. Continue reading here…
MONEY MAMA - Kevin Costner's estranged wife isn't ready to cough up cash as she vacations in Hawaii. Continue reading here…
‘I LEFT MY HEART’ - Legendary singer Tony Bennett dead at 96. Continue reading here…
GAGA FOR BENNETT - Tony Bennett is remembered by Lady Gaga’s family after their legendary collaboration. Continue reading here…
‘HOW RUDE’ - John Stamos wanted to get 'the f---' off 'Full House' after his table read with Jodie Sweetin. Continue reading here…
FEELING THE HEAT - ‘Oppenheimer’ star Cillian Murphy felt ‘pressure’ taking on the role in the epic Christopher Nolan movie. Continue reading here…
‘BARBIE’ BACKLASH - Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling film’s rocky road to theaters. Continue reading here…
RAP RIVALRY - New break in decades-old case reopens Tupac and Biggie murder investigations. Continue reading here…
FAMILY FEUD - Kate Gosselin's daughter Mady accuses brother Collin of recent violent threats against the family. Continue reading here…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA