Janet Jackson splits from husband months after giving birth

Just months after giving birth to her first child at age 50, Janet

Jackson has split with billionaire husband Wissam Al Mana.

According to the New York Post while one source said the split is amicable and the couple will co-parent their son, others said trouble had been brewing for months.

“She thought he had become too controlling during the pregnancy and she had already allowed him to dictate her appearance and even the way she performed at concerts,” the source who works closely with the couple said.

Other demands that the “Rhythm Nation” singer gave in to included toning down her 2014 concert tour — wearing clothing that covered her body, instead of the skin-revealing outfits fans had grown to love.

She also declined to do music videos that featured any bumping and grinding, trademarks of her work, the source said.

“It drove her crazy and she felt she was losing her fan base.”

Still, the couple hoped a baby would help.

They welcomed their son, Eissa Al Mana, on January 3 after nearly five years of marriage. After much deliberation over whether to have a lavish wedding, Jackson gave in to Al Mana’s demands for a simple and private ceremony, sources said.

Al Mana reportedly insisted that the couple who were based in London, live under strict Muslim law, which includes barring a new mother from being seen in public while nursing the baby.

The last straw for the "Miss You Much" singer was her husband’s indifference to her mother Katherine Jackson’s elder abuse claims against her nephew Trent.

Katherine returned back to Los Angeles after a two month stay in London with Janet.

“That’s when Janet made her decision that there was no turning back,” the source said. “She was worried about her mother — and Wissam showed little to no concern.”

While Jackson is said to be worth $250 million, Al Mana is a billionaire.

It was Jackson's third marriage. She was previously married to singer James DeBarge and René Elizondo Jr.

Click here to read more in the New York Post.