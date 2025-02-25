Jana Kramer regrets getting plastic surgery to prevent ex-husband from cheating

Jana Kramer is reflecting on her "biggest regret" to date.

During an episode of her "Whine Down" podcast on Monday, the 41-year-old actress and singer opened up about her decision to undergo a breast augmentation during her marriage to Mike Caussin, and explained why she thought the plastic surgery would prevent him from cheating with multiple women.

"My biggest regret with my boobs is that I don’t know if I solely did it for me," she admitted. "I was in a marriage that a husband was cheating all the time, and I would see the women that he was cheating with, and I’m like, ‘I look nothing like them.'"

"I thought about it for a while, like, maybe if I had bigger boobs, he wouldn’t cheat or he’d find me sexier or something like that," she added.

While she's still regretful over the decision, she said she was able to enjoy the positives.

"I had a lot of fun with them post-divorce because Mike never actually got to feel them 'cause we had gotten divorced," she said. "They were fresh, non-touched boobs, and everyone knows I flaunted them."

"I think I kind of just want it to be more natural and not have an implant in there," Kramer added. "So when that time comes for me to take them out and redo them again, I don’t think I’d put them back in."

Kramer split with Caussin in 2021 after the former NFL tight end's alleged cheating scandal was revealed. The former couple share two children: Jolie, 9, and Jace, 6.

"I could not have written this story. This was a story that was written long before I could've even ever imagined it," Kramer told Fox News Digital at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in 2023.

"I'm still letting it sink in a little bit," she said of the changes she's gone through. "I start to get emotional when I really kind of step back and think about all of it. And I'll have that moment probably when the baby's here and in the new house and with my new family."

She shocked fans with an engagement to Allan Russell, a former professional soccer player, after six months of dating. They married in July 2024 and share a 1-year-old son, Roman.

In October, Kramer and Caussin opened up about their tumultuous relationship throughout the years when he appeared on her podcast.

"You don't deserve to be defined by your past," Kramer said. "People don't deserve to be defined by the mistakes they've made."

"We were so bad post-divorce for a good year… so we got to a good place… and I’m like, 'I don't want that energy again,'" Kramer added.

Kramer publicly claimed that Caussin cheated on her with more than 13 women and admitted that she believes if she had stayed with him, he would have "cheated forever."

"I trust our relationship more now than I ever have. And I believe Jana, what her point and her narrative is," Caussin confessed. "If I read [Kramer's book, 'The Next Chapter: Making Peace with Hard Memories, Finding Hope All Around Me, and Clearing Space for Good Things to Come'], are there things that would bother me? Absolutely, sure... But it was a whole different lifetime ago."

"I used Jana as my scapegoat... 'If I can blame it all on her, it's not my fault,'" Caussin said. "And that's bulls---."

"I've never heard you say that, and I do appreciate that," Kramer reacted.

