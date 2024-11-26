Jana Kramer 'grateful' to support family of 5 thanks to social media influencer status



Jana Kramer appreciates her millions of online followers for helping her provide for her family.

Kramer, 40, was initially surprised to find out the incentives for becoming an influencer, but now welcomes the opportunities to use her social media platforms as a source of income while pursuing additional work in the entertainment industry.

While the star of "The Masked Singer" also hosts a podcast and is working on multiple movie projects, her lifestyle as a brand ambassador has afforded her family more options than she expected with any career path.

JANA KRAMER FORGOT 'HOW SICK THIS WORLD IS' AFTER HER 8-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER WAS 'SEXUALIZED' ONLINE

"I remember the one time I got approached to influence a product that they were going to pay me, and I was just like, ‘What the what?'" Kramer exclusively told Fox News Digital. "I'm so thankful."

Kramer's colorful platforms are filled with photographic memories of her family intertwined with her favorite health and wellness products, Christmas decorating ideas, and, of course, kid-friendly cooking inspiration.

JANA KRAMER CALLS OUT BLAKE LIVELY'S ‘IT ENDS WITH US' OVER DOMESTIC VIOLENCE PORTRAYAL: 'IT DOES DEFINE YOU'

"I'm just so grateful that I'm able to have a platform that I can do things like that to support my family because, you know, listen, the acting and singing world is tough," Kramer admitted.

WATCH: JANA KRAMER LEANS ON INFLUENCER LIFESTYLE WHEN ACTING JOBS SLOW DOWN

"I've got two movies signed up for next year. I'm so excited. I can't wait to film those movies, but then after that, I'm looking for a job."

She added, "So it's like you're constantly… I haven't had job security ever since I've been working. Like, I don't know if a show is going to continue or not."

"I'm just so grateful that I'm able to have a platform that I can do things like that to support my family because, you know, listen, the acting and singing world is tough." — Jana Kramer

Kramer found success starring in "One Tree Hill" more than a decade ago and has since earned dozens of credits with roles in "Entourage" and "Friday Night Lights." She most recently starred in the TV movie, "Gaslit by My Husband: The Morgan Metzer Story."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She's aware that influencing isn't "job security by any means, but it's definitely something that pays the bills, and I'm so thankful for it."

Her husband, former soccer star Allan Russell, has helped Kramer think before she speaks when it comes to sharing online. She credited his calm and thoughtful personality for matching her, at times, willingness to be more vocal on her platforms.

"I've got two movies signed up for next year. I'm so excited. I can't wait to film those movies, but then after that, I'm looking for a job." — Jana Kramer

Russell and Kramer married one year ago in his native Scotland. They have one young son named Roman, and she co-parents two children with her ex-husband, Mike Caussin.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I knew when I met him that he was a more private person. He knew when he met me that I was more vocal, shared everything… Now I feel like we kind of meet in the middle," Kramer said. "I'm more cautious of the things I say. I'm more aware of the things I say."

WATCH: JANA KRAMER PRAISES HUSBAND ALLAN RUSSELL FOR HELPING HER GROW AS A PERSON

She's working in therapy so that her intentions match the meaning behind her words.

"It's been, it's just been a learning curve of this new era of, you know, being so vocal about things," Kramer said. "I love having my podcast, I love being vocal, but my husband really helps me with what I share and how I share it. He's helped me grow in that area for sure."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Kramer, however, isn't afraid to share exactly how she feels about working on "The Masked Singer" this season.

"I had the time of my life. It was so much fun," she said. "And that's exactly what I wanted it to be. When I got the text, I was sitting on the couch just watching a movie with my husband, and I just, like, got up and started screaming."

WATCH: JANA KRAMER ‘STARTED SCREAMING' WHEN SHE GOT THE CALL TO DO ‘THE MASKED SINGER’

After explaining the concept of "the best show" to her husband, who is from Scotland, Kramer knew she couldn't miss a chance to try her hand at singing in costume in front of millions of people on television.

"I feel like I'm… constantly doing things for everyone else that I was like, I need to do this for me, and just go out there and have fun," she said.