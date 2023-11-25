Jamie Lynn Spears shares update on 'complicated' relationship with Britney Spears: 'Families fight'

Jamie-Lynn Spears opened up about the current status of her relationship with Britney Spears after years of public feuding between the two sisters.

During the latest episode of the U.K. reality TV show "I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!," the 32-year-old former Nickelodeon star candidly discussed her bond with the 41-year-old "Toxic" hitmaker.

"She’s a good big sister, she is. Yeah, I love her," Spears said of Britney via The U.S. Sun. "Me and her throw down. The world’s seen that. I’ve learned to stop talking about it publicly, but you know what, families fight. Listen, we just do it better than most."

After fellow contestant Sam Thompson pointed out that all families have complications, Spears said, "Me and her both have had a very complicated upbringing. We’ve had very complicated circumstances and we both had to deal with them in different ways.

She continued, "Sometimes we took it out on each other when perhaps we shouldn’t have. I’ve never, ever… I’ve been the one person in her life – and she can say this – I’ve never taken anything from her, you know? I’ve been the one person in her life who’s always said, ‘I just want to be your sister’.

"We just had a really weird life so we can’t explain it to many people, but at the end of the road I know that that’s my family, I love them," Spears added.

Earlier this month, Spears flew to New South Wales, Australia to begin filming the 23rd season of "I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, which premiered on Nov. 19.

The show follows a group of celebrity contestants as they live together in the Australian jungle for several weeks and compete in a series of grueling challenges.

During Saturday night's episode, Thompson asked Spears about her relationship with Britney's sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17. The pop star shares Sean and Preston with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 45.

"Do Britney’s kids really like you? Are you like the cool aunt? Do you think she’s watching you on this?" the "Made in Chelsea" star asked.

"Yeah, they are precious and they are so cute, the boys couldn't be better boys," Spears responded.

"I can imagine she’d be worried about me on here," Spears said of Britney. "I think she’s probably checking in on me heavily. I do think she’s probably like, ‘Why would she do that?’"

Spears revealed that she and Britney had discussed her participation on "I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!" before she left for Australia. The "Sleepover" singer noted that Britney would likely be concerned after seeing her in tears on the show.

"She asked me that before I came here, she was like, ‘You’re really going to do it?’ I was like, ‘I’m going to go to Australia and check it out,’" Spears recalled. "Me crying, she’d probably be like, ‘Ya’ll get her the f--- out of there, right now!’"

In an episode of the show that aired earlier this week, Spears was asked by contestant Frankie Dettori if it was "true you don’t get on with [Britney] now or not?"

"Do you get on with her?" the retired jockey pressed.

"Yeah, I love my sister," Spears replied.

During the episode, the "Zoey 101" alum recalled her reaction to Britney's infamous onstage kiss with Madonna during the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

"They just did it," she said after contestant Fred Sirieix asked how the moment came to be.

"I was at home watching like, ‘Oh OK, this will be fun tomorrow at school, can’t wait,'" Spears continued with a laugh.

The "Sweet Magnolias" actress reflected on how much she idolized Britney while she was growing up. "Anything my sister did I always thought was the best," she remembered.

Spears continued, "When it came to my sister, even if I felt anything, if anyone said anything — I was ready to go. I was like, ‘Don’t talk about my sister, she’s the best.’ "

"And so literally I just thought — and, by the way, in today’s world it would mean nothing — but it was this iconic moment that they went with, and it happened, and it’s what they did," Spears noted of her sister's and Madonna's headline-making VMAs stunt.

During the awards show, Madonna first kissed Spears and then Christina Aguilera in the middle of their performance of "Hollywood," which also featured Missy Elliott.

Spears also recalled their mother Lynn Spears' reaction to the moment, telling her fellow contestants,"My mum was like, ‘It’s artistic, she’s expressing herself.' "

Sirieiux then asked Spears, "Who became famous first, you or Britney?"

"My sister, she’s 10 years older," Spears replied. "She was famous since I was about 6 or 7."

Spears' latest revelations about her relationship with Britney come after a rocky time in the siblings' relationship.

Britney's feud with Spears and other members of her family became public in 2021 when the "Gimme More" singer was fighting to end her controversial conservatorship.

During her legal battle, Britney accused Spears and her family of profiting off her conservatorship and not supporting her wish to end the legal arrangement.

At the time, Spears shared a statement on Instagram which read, "I can assure you I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I'll support her long after."

She continued, "I mean I've worked since I was 9 and paid my own bills since I was 10 years old, not that I owe the public anything because my sister knows I love and support her and that's the only person I owe anything to. I am not my family. I am my own person. I am speaking for myself."

However, Britney's estrangement from Spears and her other family members continued after the conservatorship was terminated after 13 years in November 2021.

While promoting her 2022 memoir "Things I Should Have Said," Spears insisted that she would always love and support Britney.

"That love is still there, 100 percent. I love my sister," Spears told "Good Morning America" in January 2022.

She continued, "I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that. So I don’t know why we’re in this position right now."

"I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter, so when she needed help, I set up ways to do so," Spears added.

In October, Britney released her explosive memoir "The Woman in Me," in which she called Spears a "total b----" and accused her younger sister of capitalizing on her struggles to end her conservatorship.

"As I was fighting the conservatorship and receiving a lot of press attention, she was writing a book capitalizing on it," Britney wrote, referring to "Things I Should Have Said."

"She rushed out salacious stories about me, many of them hurtful and outrageous," Britney added.

However, Britney also wrote about her enduring love for Spears in another part of her book.

"She will always be my sister, and I love her and her beautiful family," Britney wrote. "I’m working to feel more compassion than anger toward her, and everyone who I feel has wronged me. It’s not that easy."