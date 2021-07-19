Britney Spears conservatorship: Where does the relationship stand between Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears, younger sister to Britney Spears, has fallen under public scrutiny, with many wondering what the relationship between the two sisters looks like. As Britney's conservatorship battle continues, Jamie Lynn has stayed fairly quiet, making only vague statements about how she wants her sister to be happy.

Jamie Lynn, 30, starred in the Nickelodeon show "Zoey 101" until 2007, when she became pregnant. She gave birth to daughter Madison in 2008, and stayed out of the limelight until 2013, when she collaborated with Britney on a track from Britney’s album.

Now, the Spears family court battle has caused some Britney fans to speculate about Jamie Lynn’s role in the conservatorship Britney has called " abusive ", especially since Britney publicly called Jamie Lynn out in a cryptic Instagram post.

But Jamie Lynn issued an Instagram story in which she stated, "I can assure you I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after. I mean I've worked since I was 9 and paid my own bills since I was 10 years old, not that I owe the public anything because my sister knows I love and support her and that's the only person I owe anything to. I am not my family. I am my own person. I am speaking for myself."

Jamie Lynn is the only member of the immediate family who is not on Britney’s payroll , according to the New Yorker. However, it seems Britney does not feel supported by her younger sister.

On Instagram, Britney wrote , "There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support," she wrote in the caption. "There’s nothing worse than that !!!!"

Though she didn’t call out Jamie Lynn directly in that post, in her next Instagram post, she wrote "I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes[.] My so-called support system hurt me deeply[.]"

Jamie Lynn did not engage with her sister publicly and instead posted an Instagram story which said, "Feeling solid, stable, and still on this beautiful Saturday. "

Ultimately, it seems Jamie Lynn wants to be left alone about this issue, and isn’t taking sides between her sister and her father.

Jamie Lynn stated on social media, "Since the day I was born, I've only loved, adored and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bulls----. I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way."