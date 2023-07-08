'James Bond' star Pierce Brosnan suffered 'fairly miserable' injury wearing only a towel

Pierce Brosnan’s last injury was quite the trip.

Not only did the "James Bond" star injure his toe during a "miserable" incident, but Brosnan, 70, admitted he nearly suffered from a wardrobe malfunction in the process.

"I stubbed my toe running to let the floor man in, and I just had a towel around me," he said during an interview with People.

When asked what Brosnan’s last injury was, he detailed his last fall, which involved his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan, 59.

PIERCE BROSNAN’S MALIBU GUEST HOUSE BROKEN INTO: POLICE

"Keely had said, 'Make sure you hear the bell; you’ve got to let them in.' And I'd heard it and kind of ignored it, but then heard it [again] and thought, 'Oh, sh--.' So, I ran out and caught my big right toe. It was fairly miserable, and then the nail fell off. But I kept the towel on."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO SEE INSTAGRAM PHOTO

Brosnan has been married to Keely for more than two decades. He continued to swoon over his loving wife and revealed they enjoy playing backgammon together – although she often wins – and dished on their last date night.

"Keely is such a wonderful cook. I always have the best table in the house when I’m sitting at her table," he continued to tell the media outlet.

PIERCE BROSNAN FILES RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST WOMAN STALKING HIS FAMILY AT MALIBU HOME



"But date nights are Giorgio Baldi [a restaurant in Santa Monica]. That’s where we had our first date."

"The Out-Laws" star’s comments come after his home was broken into last month.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time that an intruder broke into Brosnan’s Malibu guest home.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The suspect entered a neighboring property – somebody else's property – entered their laundry room, used their water, fled the location and then trespassed onto Mr. Brosnan's property… entered his guest house," law enforcement stated.

PIERCE BROSNAN SAYS HE'LL NEVER PLAY JAMES BOND AGAIN: 'THAT'S ANOTHER MAN'S JOB'

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office explained that their team had a helicopter unit to assist with locating the trespasser before the suspect was taken into custody.

Authorities could not confirm if anyone was home at the time of the break-in.

A rep for the Hollywood actor detailed the situation and noted "the man came onto the Brosnans' property from the beach and used the outdoor shower."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He was escorted off the property by the staff," Brosnan's rep added.

Brosnan currently resides on the Malibu property with his wife Keely.