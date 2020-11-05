‘James Bond’ actress Lashana Lynch on criticism over ‘007’ casting: ‘I’m part of something revolutionary’

Lashana Lynch, who was previously rumored to take over Daniel Craig’s role as James Bond in the 2021 film “No Time to Die,” has seemingly confirmed the news -- and is opening up about the “abuse” she says she has endured since being cast as the first Black female 007.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the 32-year-old actress said she has been putting more emphasis on meditating and spending time with her family while taking a step back from social media amid the backlash she has received for her career-defining role.

“I am one Black woman — if it were another Black woman cast in the role, it would have been the same conversation, she would have got the same attacks, the same abuse,” she said. “I just have to remind myself that the conversation is happening and that I’m a part of something that will be very, very revolutionary.”

Lynch’s character, Nomi, takes on the title of Agent 007 and in the first trailer for the film, advises Craig’s Bond to “stay in your lane,” adding, “you get in my way I will put a bullet in your name."

Lynch said she is “grateful” for the opportunity to not only carry on the Bond legacy but to “challenge those narratives.”

“We’re moving away from toxic masculinity, and that’s happening because women are being open, demanding and vocal and calling out misbehaviour as soon as we see it,” said Lynch, who is of British and Jamaican descent.

She added that the challenges of portraying Bond will also aid her in being able to create her own version of a fully-embodied character.

"A character that is too slick, a cast-iron figure? That’s completely against what I stand for," she said. “I didn’t want to waste an opportunity when it came to what Nomi might represent. I searched for at least one moment in the script where Black audience members would nod their heads, tutting at the reality but glad to see their real life represented.”

Added the “Captain Marvel” actress: “In every project I am part of, no matter the budget or genre, the Black experience that I’m presenting needs to be 100 percent authentic."