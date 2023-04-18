Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter
Published

Jack Nicholson photographed for the first time in two years, Keanu Reeves packs on rare PDA with girlfriend

Get the latest Hollywood headlines from the Fox News Entertainment newsletter

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
While Jack Nicholson caught fans attention with his resurfacing, Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant caught some attention for their PDA.

While Jack Nicholson caught fans attention with his resurfacing, Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant caught some attention for their PDA. (Allen Berezovsky/John Sciulli )

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HERE'S JACK - Jack Nicholson seen for first time in two years ahead of 86th birthday. Continue reading here…

LOCKING LIPS - Keanu Reeves packs on PDA with girlfriend in rare red carpet appearance together. Continue reading here…

Prince Andrew is said to be "resentful" of his older brother King Charles'.

Prince Andrew is said to be "resentful" of his older brother King Charles'. (DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

BROTHERLY BATTLE - Prince Andrew 'resentful' toward King Charles, 'dragging his heels' over leaving lavish home, experts claim. Continue reading here…

‘YOU CAN’T HAVE IT BOTH WAYS' - Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on King Charles coronation snub. Continue reading here…

‘WE WEREN’T CANCELED' - Former 'Bewitched' child star Erin Murphy explains why the '60s sitcom ended. Continue reading here…

HOLY HURLEY - Elizabeth Hurley stuns in an animal print bikini at 57. Continue reading here…

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted with his pal Bradley Cooper's ex-girlfriend.

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted with his pal Bradley Cooper's ex-girlfriend. (Getty Images)

BRO-CODE - Leonardo DiCaprio spotted at Coachella with another leading man's ex-girlfriend. Continue reading here…

REJECTED - Tom Cruise was turned down for 'Mission: Impossible' by this star. Continue reading here…

‘IT’S A PAIN' - Quentin Tarantino reveals why his movies don't show sex. Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan dead at 46. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending