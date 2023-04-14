Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on King Charles coronation snub

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has confirmed she will not attend King Charles' coronation and revealed what she plans to do instead.

King Charles III's coronation will take place at London’s Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Ferguson, often referred to as "Fergie," revealed her plans while promoting her upcoming book on the TV show "Loose Women."

"I personally will be having a little tea room and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that's what I'm going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy," Ferguson said, according to Hello! Magazine.

"I also love to watch it on the telly because you hear a lot on the telly," she explained. "The commentators are always good and then everyone, all the family come back, because remember I am divorced from [Prince Andrew] so I don't expect… you can't have it both ways, you can’t be divorced and then say, 'I want this…' [You're in] or you're out."

A source told Hello! Magazine that Fergie was not invited to the coronation, "but she will see various members of the family later on the big day."

The Duchess of York also noted: "I think it's really great to be supportive big time and then when all the family come home, I know all the ins and outs from commentators on television!"

Ferguson hinted at making a different appearance on Charles' big day.

"And there's a little old people's home nearby and I've got a little van… it's a three-wheeler," she noted. "Maybe I should take the corgis down there, with the bunting and sandwiches."

Bunting refers to rows of brightly colored small flags or long pieces of fabric with the colors of the British flag on it, mostly to be hung as decoration.

The Duchess of York isn't the only royal family member to be absent from the coronation. Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle will not be in attendance, Buckingham Palace revealed.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th," the palace shared. "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

Ferguson has emphasized that members of the royal family who choose to leave need to decide if they want to be "in or out" in a previous interview.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson married in 1986 and divorced in 1996, months before now King Charles would divorce Princess Diana. Andrew and Fergie share two children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

"You can't have it both ways," she said in an interview with The Independent. "You can't sit on the fence and keep one foot in and one foot out."

Ferguson said members who leave shouldn't "cry about not being invited to weddings."

She added, "You chose to leave, now go and live it — and be it. It was my decision. If I'm going to go, then go."

Following her split with Prince Andrew, Fergie kept up a close relationship with Queen Elizabeth II. The Duchess of York shared a heartfelt tribute to the queen shortly following her death.

Ferguson previously told Fox News Digital that she keeps the queen's memory alive through Elizabeth's beloved corgis.

"I adored our walks with the dogs," she reflected. "On our strolls, we would talk about the gardens and what’s blooming. She just had the best imagination every time I would tell her about my newest children’s book. She would jump right into the story.

"She was such a guiding force in my life, more of a mother to me than my own mother was, actually. And I will always live by her remarkable example."

Corgis were the queen’s constant companions since she was a child. Her love for the breed began in 1933 when her father, King George VI, brought home a Pembroke Welsh corgi they named Dookie. In her lifetime, the queen owned nearly 30 of them, and they became part of her public persona. Princess Diana once called them a "moving carpet," always by her mother-in-law’s side.

"The corgis are doing wonderfully," said Ferguson. "They are very, very good and kind folks. They have been settling in quite well and are getting along with my five Norfolk terriers. We have seven dogs in the home now, and the corgis are the gifts that keep on giving."

Ferguson became the caretaker of the two corgis shortly after Queen Elizabeth II's death in September.

"I am very honored to get to watch over them," she told Fox News Digital. "Every day, I break the same little cookies her majesty used to break for them and feed them to each. They are very patient to be given their snacks. But I know that when they hear that sound of the cookies breaking they think of her majesty and feel at home."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.