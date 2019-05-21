‘Game of Thrones’ author George R.R. Martin teases book ending, what’s next for series

“Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin hinted at what’s next for the acclaimed fantasy series following the finale of its HBO television adaptation Sunday night and teased fans with how the books may end differently — or not.

Martin, 70, paid tribute to the show on his blog Monday, calling the experience "a wild ride.” He wrote that while the finale “was an ending ... it was also a beginning.”

“Winter is coming, I told you, long ago … and so it is,” he wrote.

The author promised fans he’s hard at work on the book series’ next installment, "The Winds of Winter." He wrote he knows it's late "but it will be done." He's just not saying when. He said "A Dream of Spring," the final book in the series, will follow.

Many fans have voiced their disappointment over the writing and character development of the final season. But Martin stressed he was “working in a very different medium” than showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

“They had six hours for this final season,” Martin wrote. “I expect these last two books of mine will fill 3000 manuscript pages between them before I’m done … and if more pages and chapters and scenes are needed, I’ll add them.”

Martin also teased fans over whether the books will end the same way as the show.

“Well… yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes,” he said.

Martin explained the books will reveal the fates of many characters who never made it onto the small screen adaptation. He also reminded fans that some characters who died on the show are still alive in the books.

"The readers will learn what happened Jeyne Poole, Lady Stoneheart, Penny and her pig, Skahaz Shavepate, Arianne Martell, Darkstar, Victarion Greyjoy, Ser Garlan the Gallant, Aegon VI, and a myriad of other characters both great and small that viewers of the show never had the chance to meet,” he noted.

To fans wondering whether the “real” ending is in the books or TV show, Martin suggested they decide for themselves.

“How about this? I’ll write it. You read it. Then everyone can make up their own mind, and argue about it on the internet,” the author wrote.