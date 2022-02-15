‘Impractical Jokers’ star Joe Gatto’s wife supports his comedy amid split after nine years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Family comes first.

On Feb. 6, Joe Gatto got to share the stage with his children at a comedy show in New York – and it was filmed by his estranged wife Bessy Gatto.

On Monday, the 39-year-old uploaded a video that showed the former "Impractical Jokers" star with children Remington "Remo," 5, and Milana, 7, as they were met with applause. Remo seemingly didn’t want to leave behind the cheering crowd despite the show ending, which led him to be ushered off by his big sister.

"That one time Remo did not want to get off the stage," Bessy captioned the video.

Gatto previously shared the same video on his Instagram.

"Loved to be able to bring my kids to work It filled my heart with such happiness to share the stage with those amazing little humans," he wrote. "And thanks to all the great folks at the Paramount theater for having me. Can't wait to come back."

The couple announced their split after nine years of marriage in an Instagram post on New Year’s Eve that has since been deleted from Bessy’s page.

"With love and respect, we have decided to separate," Bessy captioned a photo of the pair, as quoted by People magazine. "Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to co-parenting together. We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together. And of course we will still continue to help animals and rescue dogs, which is something we are both passionate about!"

That same day, Gatto announced on his Instagram page that he was leaving "Impractical Jokers" after nine seasons.

"Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished," wrote Gatto in his lengthy post. "However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids."

"Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life," he noted about his truTV co-stars Sal Vulcano, Brian "Q" Quinn and James "Murr" Murray. "I know they will continue to make the world laugh. And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them."

"To all of the amazing fans, thank you for allowing me to make you laugh with Jokers," Gatto continued. "They say that laughter is the best medicine, and I hope I’ve been able to provide some of that over the last decade. Seeing you laugh has been my own medicine, particularly in these weird and difficult times we find ourselves."

"As I work through the challenges I am facing, I hope to and am excited to create new ways to entertain you," Gatto concluded in his post.

"Impractical Jokers" will return without Gatto on April 2, People magazine reported. Celebrity guests are expected to appear throughout the season to fill his spot.