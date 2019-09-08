'Hustlers' star Jennifer Lopez heckled for wearing fur at Toronto Film Festival premiere

Jennifer Lopez maintained her cool at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday night, where anti-fur protesters called her out at the "Hustlers" premiere.

In a video obtained by TMZ, protesters holding signs can be heard screaming, "Shame on you, JLo, for wearing fur! Shame on you for wearing fur Jennifer Lopez! Stop wearing fur Jennifer Lopez! Stop wearing fur JLo! Stop wearing fox fur!"

One yells that Lopez, 50, has killed "thousands of animals" by wearing fur through the years, while another shrieked that the Bronx native has "blood on her hands."

Lopez sports fur in "Hustlers" and has posted photos of herself in a fur coat from the film, but it's unclear whether it's real or faux.

She did not appear to respond to the demonstrators. She was not wearing any fur at the premiere.

It wasn't the "Dance Again" singer's only hiccup from the evening.

While waving to fans in a balcony at the premiere of the stripper-Robin Hood flick, Lopez tripped and almost fell to the level below, eliciting gasps from onlookers.

Lopez previously had a terrifying experience filming the movie, though it was a much different kind of horror.

"It's not like me being on stage with a bunch of tights and fishnets on and bodysuits," she said. "Those are sexy costumes. This is another level. You're out there naked!"

In one scene, Lopez dances in a G-string to establish her character's reputation as the Big Apple's most cunning stripper. That doesn't mean she actually felt that way at first, though.

“I was terrified,” the "Dance Again" singer confessed to Variety. “I felt exposed. I was like, ‘I’ve never done anything like this. I’m going to be up there in f---ing dental floss. What is this? Who is this person?’ "