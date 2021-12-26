Hottest celebrity bikini bodies of 2021: How the stars got their sizzling looks

Many stars didn’t think twice about making a splash in 2021.

Throughout the year, several celebrities proudly flaunted their famous figures in stylish two-pieces that made jaws drop. But along the way, these models, actresses and entertainers didn’t think twice to share their secrets in how they achieved their personal health goals.

Whether you’re looking for some inspiration to kick off your resolutions for 2022 or simply want some fresh ideas to revamp your workout, discover how these ladies did it:

SALMA HAYEK

Salma Hayek kicked off the new year by rocking a brown and red bikini while she posed in a tropical location. The 55-year-old accessorized with sunglasses and a layered gold necklace. The actress told People magazine she's not a fan of working out, but she does enjoy restorative yoga to help her move in a way that engages all of her muscles. "I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long," she said. "So even when you brush your teeth, you're working the muscles. It's restorative yoga. She taught me how to tone [my muscles] without clenching them. You relax them and focus on the parts that need to be used, but never with tension. If you're aware of your body, you'd be surprised by the effect it can have."

HEATHER GRAHAM

Heather Graham stunned fans when she took to Instagram and shared an image of herself catching some sun rays at the beach while showcasing her svelte figure. "Open meditation," the 51-year-old captioned the makeup-free snap of herself. She donned an animal print bikini and sunglasses with her blond tresses flowing past her shoulders. The actress told Refinery29 that she’s obsessed with yoga. "For fun, I would go on a yoga retreat and do four hours of yoga a day," she said. "And then I do Pilates. I also like going out dancing."

NINA AGDAL

Nina Agdal proved you can still work out on vacation. The Danish model put her toned body on full display from an undisclosed tropical location. In a series of snaps, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner wore an ombre purple bikini along with neon red sneakers. The 29-year-old noted she had just finished a run in the sand. Agdal told Fox News that the key to staying consistent when it comes to exercise is finding a routine that you really love. "Sometimes I want to put in a really great workout, but I have a million things to do that day, so all I can really do is go for a walk," she said. "… I think people often focus on how long the workout is, how sweaty you are when you’re done and how tired you are afterward. The thing is, if you overdo it, you’re probably not going to want to do it again. And then you won’t stay consistent. Find things that you enjoy doing and try new things, too. Some days you’ll want to go cycling, but on another day your body really wants a good yoga stretch. You’ll feel great afterward and it won’t feel like a chore."

CAMILLE KOSTEK

Camille Kostek took to Instagram and posted several photos of herself wearing a two-piece paired with denim jeans that aren’t pulled up all the way. "Cue Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches,’" the Sports Illustrated model captioned the pics, which features Kostek subtly looking back toward the camera. "As far as working out, I do double up probably two weeks before [a shoot]," she told Fox News. "I do a lot of resistance band training… I just throw it in the backpack so I have no excuse. But I will say if I’m craving something, your girl will order a Postmates ice cream to the house, ‘cause if you’re going to have it, enjoy it. Don’t complain about it, just enjoy it. I definitely don’t cut everything out."

KATE HUDSON

During the sizzling summer season, Kate Hudson was spotted soaking up the sun on Skiathos Island in Greece. The actress donned a dark blue-green bikini that put her toned physique on display. For part of their time on the beach, the 42-year-old let her blond hair loose, while she also wrapped it in a white towel at some point. Hudson told People magazine that as a mom of three, it’s important to stay active, so she can keep up with her kids. "Even just making time for a little movement every day — going for a walk, doing a few minutes on the treadmill, some Pilates, or if I have more time for it, I love hot yoga," she said.

JULIANNE HOUGH

During the summer, Julianne Hough showed off her fit physique in a tiny bikini while cruising the Amalfi Coast in Italy. The 33-year-old "Dancing With the Stars" alum was spotted wearing a silver printed two-piece while enjoying drinks on a yacht with family and friends. She later took a dip in the water before returning to the craft soaked and smiling. The actress and dancer previously told Self magazine she’s a big fan of trampoline cardio to help her break a sweat during the week, as well as hot yoga, SoulCycle and a no-nonsense intense dance session.

CHARLOTTE MCKINNEY

Charlotte McKinney was photographed at a Los Angeles-based beach rocking a floral-printed two-piece and a black hat. The 28-year-old rose from Instagram model to fame after starring in a Carl’s Jr. commercial. "I’m all about lengthening and toning," McKinney told HollywoodLife. "I don’t do heavy weights. I don’t really do anything too intense. It’s more cardio and stretching and yoga and keeping long, lean muscles as opposed to doing a bunch of reps with weights. I usually [work out] six days a week [but] it’s more of a mental thing. Mentally, I feel so much better after I work out. I would say an hour a day, sometimes two hours. It just depends, but I’ve learned to not be so hard on myself."

KATHY JACOBS

Kathy Jacobs, known as the "oldest and shortest rookie" for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, strutted down the runway for the magazine’s fashion show in Miami. The 57-year-old modeled a skimpy white and yellow bikini that showcased her sun-kissed glow. The model previously told Fox News that bellydance is her favorite way to stay in shape. "I’m not great at all," she admitted. "I’m the one that stands in the back and follows my friends… [But] It just gives you this excuse to put on a sexy outfit and dance around. If you want to feel sexy over 50 I really recommend it because I think it forces you to do that. It forces you to put on a bra, dance around with your friends and be free. It’s a great feeling."

IRINA SHAYK

Irina Shayk, one of the world’s most sought-after models, was photographed frolicking on the aquamarine-hued beaches of Ibiza in Spain. The Russian star rocked a skimpy chocolate brown thong bikini, which she complemented with summery black shades. In 2019, the 35-year-old told W magazine she’s "obsessed" with saunas to help her break a sweat before a photo shoot. "It heats you up from the inside. You get rid of toxins from the inside out. It makes you really sweat, but it’s not workout sweat. I go once or twice a week when I’m in New York, and I feel like that’s my workout because you can burn 600 calories. But I’m not going to lose 600 calories. When you go your skin, everything, you feel better. You have to try it. You’re going to be obsessed. I’m telling you right now."

BELLA HADID

Over the summer, Bella Hadid brought Miami Swim Week to France. The supermodel donned a little black bikini while yachting with friends in Cannes. The 25-year-old previously told Vogue Paris that while she loves barre workouts for a lean, ballerina-esque physique, she does nothing but boxing for flat abs. "I run nonstop for 20 minutes followed by a boxing session and finally a series of weights targeting the abs and glutes," she told the outlet. "We keep the routines varied, so the sessions are always fun."

CHRISTINE QUINN

Christine Quinn made headlines over the summer when she rocked a pastel pink bikini with a festive floral print just months after giving birth. The "Selling Sunset" star was vacationing in Taormina, Sicily, at the time along with her hubby and newborn. According to OK! Magazine, the 33-year-old is a former Pilates instructor and is also a fan of hot yoga and running. It’s also been reported that during her pregnancy, she practiced prenatal yoga.

ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO

Alessandra Ambrosio made heads turn as she hit the beach near her Santa Monica, California, home. For the occasion, the Victoria’s Secret icon rocked a skimpy neon-green bikini with a daring center cutout that accentuated her ripped abs and lean, runway-ready legs. The 40-year-old completed the look with a sky-hued tie-dye baseball cap, tousled beach tresses and mirror sunglasses. The supermodel told Fox News one of her go-to workouts is yoga. "I love to do yoga as it centers me and also at the same time keeps me in shape," she explained. "Since there is a lot to do around the house sometimes I don't have much time to work out, in which case I try to do some stretching and hold a plank for five to 10 minutes."

MOLLY SIMS

Molly Sims enjoyed some me time in Capri after hitting the red carpet for the Venice Film Festival. The 48-year-old wore a skimpy chocolate-hued string bikini, which she paired with aviator shades and a gold chain necklace. The model kept her blond tresses slicked back as she happily frolicked in the sea with her husband. The model and actress relies on an intensive 20-minute circuit workout consisting of squat jumps, burpees, modified pushups and jumping jacks, Health magazine reported. Throughout the routine, she’s also wearing ankle and wrist weights.

KIM KARDASHIAN

Kim Kardashian was spotted enjoying a beach day in Malibu, California, with her friend and former assistant Stephanie Shepherd. For the outing, the reality star wore a strapless black thong bikini. She completed her ensemble with a plain black baseball cap and metallic-tinted sunglasses. According to Women’s Health magazine, the 41-year-old begins her workout every day at 6 a.m. with a personal trainer. Together, they do resistance training with the primary focus being on her abs. Her sweat sessions last up to an hour long, six days a week.

ELIZABETH HURLEY

There’s rarely a day that goes by where Elizabeth Hurley doesn’t proudly showcase her incredible bikini body for her 2.2 million followers on Instagram. Throughout the year, the British actress and model has gone viral for her swimsuit snaps and age-defying features. According to Women’s Health, the 56-year-old does squats while she brushes her teeth and then goes on a 20-minute walk in the morning with her dogs. She also insisted that gardening and logging help her stay active. "I do as much outside during the winter as I do during the summer," the swimsuit designer told the outlet. "Not only do I feel, well, actually exhausted, but also I feel that I've got the leaves up, which is also a nice thing. I'd rather do housework than go to the gym," she says. "I'd rather scrub a mirror — it does just as much." Walking throughout the day is also essential for Hurley to keep her heart rate up.

KATRINA SCOTT

In December, Katrina Scott was officially named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2021 Rookie of the Year. Over the summer, the 38-year-old rocked her bikini-ready bod and walked the runway for the magazine's annual Swim Week Fashion Show while she was going through IVF. Scott has spoken candidly about her journey with the treatments after experiencing two miscarriages. The Tone It Up co-founder detailed to Fox News how she physically prepared for her shoot. "For six days a week, I would do a 40-minute workout at 6 a.m. so I was done by 6:40 a.m.," she said. "I included yoga sculpt, strength training, all the things that I taught live for Sports Illustrated… I actually filmed all the workouts that I’ve been doing."

HALLE BERRY

Halle Berry hasn't met a teeny bikini - or a swimsuit-clad destination - she hasn't liked. This year, the 55-year-old took to social media to share a photo of herself posing on the beach. In the snapshot, the Oscar-winner is seen rocking a multicolored two-piece as her head faces away from the camera. "If it requires a bikini, my answer is always yes please!" the actress wrote alongside the picture. Self magazine reported that the star loves trying new workout routines to keep her motivated and consistent. Some of these routines include MMA-style fighting, yoga, martial arts, boxing and strength training - just to name a few.