Celebrities' hottest red carpet looks of 2021

Hollywood's top stars turned out some amazing red carpets ensembles over the past year.

From the 2021 Emmy Awards to the Met Gala to movie premieres across Europe, fashion heavy hitters such as Zendaya, Lady Gaga and Harry Styles took their sartorial stylings to the next level.

Check out some of the hottest red carpet looks of 2021 below:

Zendaya in Balmain

The "Dune" actress donned a custom tan leather draped dress designed by Olivier Rousteing for the movie's premiere at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. She accessorized the look with Bulgari diamonds.

Megan Fox in Mugler

The "Till Death" actress donned a vintage Mugler sheer dress at the 2021 MTV VMAs. Her date was her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

Harry Styles in Gucci

The singer sang his hit song "Watermelon Sugar" at the 2021 Grammys Awards in a black leather suit sans a shirt and a floor-length green boa.

Lady Gaga in Gucci

Lady Gaga, who played Patrizia Reggiani in "House of Gucci," donned a purple Gucci dress, fishnets stockings, and platform boots for the film's London premiere.

Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent

The "Big Little Lies" actress wore a sheer, mesh Saint Laurent gown and bedazzled thong at the 2021 Met Gala.

Daniel Craig in Anderson & Sheppard

Daniel Craig wore a perfectly fitted bespoke pink velvet tuxedo jacket from Anderson & Sheppard to the London premiere of "No Time To Die," his last film as 007/James Bond.

Bella Hadid in Schiaparelli

The model turned heads in Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/22, designed by Daniel Roseberry, at the premiere of "Tre Piani (Three Floors)" at the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

Hadid wore a long-sleeved dress in wool crepe with a low-cut neckline, and a gilded brass necklace in the shape of trompe l’oeil lungs adorned with rhinestones.

Anya Taylor-Joy in Christian Dior Haute Couture

"The Queen's Gambit" actress wore a custom Christian Dior Haute Couture off-white dress with a dramatic yellow shawl to the 2021 Emmy Awards and accessorized with Tiffany & Co jewelry.

Lil Nas X in Andrea Grossi

The rapper stole the red carpet at the 2021 BET Awards in a Cinderella-esque printed gown from Andrea Grossi.

Olivia Rodrigo in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

The singer looked stunning in a black gown designed by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. She attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles.

Meghan Markle in Carolina Herrera

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, returned to New York City in a crimson red Carolina Herrera gown to attend the Salute to Freedom Gala with Prince Harry.

Billie Eilish in Oscar De La Renta

The Grammy-winning singer wore a custom peach-colored Oscar de la Renta gown to the 2021 Met Gala which she co-chaired.