This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Celebrities' hottest red carpet looks of 2021

From Zendaya to Lady Gaga, check out the top fashion looks

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 22 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 22

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

Hollywood's top stars turned out some amazing red carpets ensembles over the past year. 

From the 2021 Emmy Awards to the Met Gala to movie premieres across Europe, fashion heavy hitters such as Zendaya, Lady Gaga and Harry Styles took their sartorial stylings to the next level. 

Check out some of the hottest red carpet looks of 2021 below:

Zendaya in Balmain

Zendaya attends the red carpet of the movie "Dune" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 03, 2021 in Venice, Italy.

Zendaya attends the red carpet of the movie "Dune" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 03, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The "Dune" actress donned a custom tan leather draped dress designed by Olivier Rousteing for the movie's premiere at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. She accessorized the look with Bulgari diamonds. 

Megan Fox in Mugler

Megan Fox bares all in a see-through dress and dripping wet hair look.

Megan Fox bares all in a see-through dress and dripping wet hair look. (Photo by Kevin Mazur)

The "Till Death" actress donned a vintage Mugler sheer dress at the 2021 MTV VMAs. Her date was her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. 

Harry Styles in Gucci

Harry Styles poses for The 2021 GRAMMY Awards on March 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. 

Harry Styles poses for The 2021 GRAMMY Awards on March 14, 2021, in Los Angeles.  (Anthony Pham via Getty Images)

The singer sang his hit song "Watermelon Sugar" at the 2021 Grammys Awards in a black leather suit sans a shirt and a floor-length green boa. 

Lady Gaga in Gucci

Lady Gaga attends the UK Premiere Of "House of Gucci" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on November 09, 2021 in London, England.

Lady Gaga attends the UK Premiere Of "House of Gucci" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on November 09, 2021 in London, England. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Lady Gaga, who played Patrizia Reggiani in "House of Gucci," donned a purple Gucci dress, fishnets stockings, and platform boots for the film's London premiere. 

Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent

Zoe Kravitz attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York City.

Zoe Kravitz attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York City. (Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images)

The "Big Little Lies" actress wore a sheer, mesh Saint Laurent gown and bedazzled thong at the 2021 Met Gala. 

Daniel Craig in Anderson & Sheppard

Daniel Craig attends the World Premiere of "No Time To Die" at the Royal Albert Hall on Sept. 28, 2021, in London. 

Daniel Craig attends the World Premiere of "No Time To Die" at the Royal Albert Hall on Sept. 28, 2021, in London.  (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)

Daniel Craig wore a perfectly fitted bespoke pink velvet tuxedo jacket from Anderson & Sheppard to the London premiere of "No Time To Die," his last film as 007/James Bond.

Bella Hadid in Schiaparelli 

Bella Hadid attends the "Tre Piani (Three Floors)" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 11, 2021, in Cannes, France. 

Bella Hadid attends the "Tre Piani (Three Floors)" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 11, 2021, in Cannes, France.  (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The model turned heads in Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/22, designed by Daniel Roseberry, at the premiere of "Tre Piani (Three Floors)" at the 74th Cannes Film Festival. 

Hadid wore a long-sleeved dress in wool crepe with a low-cut neckline, and a gilded brass necklace in the shape of trompe l’oeil lungs adorned with rhinestones.

Anya Taylor-Joy in Christian Dior Haute Couture

Anya Taylor-Joy arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live, Sept. 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. 

Anya Taylor-Joy arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live, Sept. 19, 2021, in Los Angeles.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"The Queen's Gambit" actress wore a custom Christian Dior Haute Couture off-white dress with a dramatic yellow shawl to the 2021 Emmy Awards and accessorized with Tiffany & Co jewelry.

Lil Nas X in Andrea Grossi

Lil Nas X attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Lil Nas X attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The rapper stole the red carpet at the 2021 BET Awards in a Cinderella-esque printed gown from Andrea Grossi.

Olivia Rodrigo in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Olivia Rodrigo attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Sept. 25, 2021 in Los Angeles. 

Olivia Rodrigo attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Sept. 25, 2021 in Los Angeles.  (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The singer looked stunning in a black gown designed by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. She attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles. 

Meghan Markle in Carolina Herrera

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend on Nov. 10, 2021, in New York City. 

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend on Nov. 10, 2021, in New York City.  (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Intrepid Sea, Air, & Space Museum)

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, returned to New York City in a crimson red Carolina Herrera gown to attend the Salute to Freedom Gala with Prince Harry.

Billie Eilish in Oscar De La Renta

2021 Met Gala co-chair Billie Eilish attends the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art.

2021 Met Gala co-chair Billie Eilish attends the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The Grammy-winning singer wore a custom peach-colored Oscar de la Renta gown to the 2021 Met Gala which she co-chaired. 

