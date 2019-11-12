Hailey Baldwin shares support for aunt Hilaria after her second miscarriage announcement

Hilaria Baldwin’s niece, Hailey Baldwin, shared a message of support after her aunt’s second miscarriage in less than a year.

The 22-year-old responded to the comments of Hilaria’s emotional Instagram post, in which she announced the news on Monday, to let her know that she’s thinking about her and supporting her.

“I’m so sorry. Love you guys,” she wrote, referencing her aunt and her uncle, actor Alec Baldwin.

Hilaria, who announced she and Alec were expecting their fifth baby in September, broke the news on Instagram with a lengthy caption explaining the situation alongside a video of her and her daughter, Carmen, 6.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be,” she wrote. “We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all...but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time.”

The news is an extra big blow for the couple, who revealed in April that they suffered a miscarriage with another Instagram post alongside Alec and their four children, Carmen, and sons Romeo Alejandro David, 17 months, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3, and Rafael Thomas, 4.

“I’m really devastated right now...I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today,” she concluded her caption in her recent post. “I don’t know what else to say...I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear. Please no paparazzi...that’s all I ask.”