HGTV star Heather Rae El Moussa admits she and Tarek are in couples therapy: ‘I’m not ashamed'

Heather Rae El Moussa is getting honest about love, marriage — and what really keeps her relationship with husband Tarek El Moussa strong behind the scenes.

The "Selling Sunset" star shared that she and Tarek are currently in couples therapy, calling it a powerful tool for growth — not a sign of trouble.

"Tarek and I are in couples therapy, which I’m not ashamed to say," Heather told Fox News Digital. "I think people are shocked to hear that."

Heather, who married Tarek in 2021, said building a healthy partnership takes work, especially when blending families and bringing past experiences into a new chapter.

"Creating a healthy partnership … there’s ebbs and flows in marriage. There’s ups and downs," she said. "Everyone starts out like, ‘Oh, this is going to be perfect, we’re going to be a happy little family’ … a lot of real life comes into play."

The HGTV star said therapy plays an important role in their relationship — not as a last resort, but as a way to deepen understanding and connection.

"Therapy in general can be a beautiful thing," she added. "You learn a lot about each other, about yourself, past traumas, past childhood issues … that you bring into your marriage."

Despite their differences, Heather said she and Tarek are committed to growing — together and individually.

"In the end, we’re two completely different people just trying to grow together, grow individually, raise happy, healthy little humans and be the best versions of ourselves."

The "Flip Off" star gave birth to their son Tristan in January 2023.

Tarek was previously married to fellow HGTV star Christina Haack for seven years before their divorce was finalized in 2018.

They co-parent two children — daughter Taylor and son Brayden — and star together in HGTV’s "The Flip Off."

With a blended family, Heather told Fox News Digital they’re embracing their version of a "new normal" — one rooted in communication and flexibility.

"We might have our little differences or issues, but we communicate through them — and it can make you stronger in the end," she said.

Heather shared what truly keeps the spark alive in their marriage.

"Have fun together. Remember why you got married. Tarek and I are true best friends, and that’s what keeps us grounded."

While Heather and Tarek are focused on building a strong foundation at home, things might be getting a little more competitive on camera.

Season 2 of "The Flip Off" is underway — and this time, Heather teased there may be a twist in the works.

"To be honest, we’ve thrown around the idea of swapping partners for Season 2 — me and Christina going against Tarek," Heather told Fox News Digital. "Because Tarek thinks he’s unbeatable, and I truly think Christina and I joining forces … we could beat him."

"It would be very hard. He knows so much about flipping houses, but Christina and I have learned a lot," she said.

"So I don’t know… it’d be interesting. Maybe not for this season, but maybe next year."

Even with busy filming schedules, both Heather and Tarek are focused on building their own paths.

Heather is growing her beauty brand, Heather Rae Essentials, while Tarek is diving deeper into new real estate ventures.

"He does a lot in real estate, and he's building something really amazing right now … and I'm really focused on Heather Essentials, my beauty line. So outside of filming together and flipping houses, we're kind of working on our own things too. So, we're together a lot, but we're also, throughout the day we're kinda passing each other and doing our own thing."

The reality TV star launched Heather Rae Essentials in February 2024. She recently debuted her newest lip gloss shade, Love Letter, on her birthday last month.

In honor of her beauty launch, she told Fox News Digital what a "Love Letter" to her future self would look like.

"Don't be so hard on yourself. It's okay to take little breaks for yourself and you're doing an amazing job … you are a rock star mommy and just keep loving yourself."