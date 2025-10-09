HGTV star Christina Haack fires back at ex Josh Hall after ‘liar’ post: ‘His 15 minutes are almost up’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christina Haack isn’t here for her ex’s games.

The HGTV star is firing back after her ex-husband, Josh Hall, posted a cryptic message on Instagram accusing her of being a "liar."



"I’m not a liar, and I don’t even think anyone can make that up," the Clé Cachée Champagne owner told Fox News Digital. "That’s very odd. Honestly, I think his 15 minutes is almost up, so maybe time to stop posting strange quotes."

Hall's post, which read, "Never argue with liars. You can’t win, because they believe their own lies," came just days after Haack discussed the downfall of her marriage in a People magazine cover story.

Haack is also setting the record straight on Hall's departure from her HGTV show "The Flip Off," saying she was the one who wanted him off the job. The competitive real estate series also features her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

She revealed that she personally asked Tarek to remove Hall — her then-husband — from the series.

"Well, I asked him to do that, so my reaction was ‘Thank you,’" Haack explained to Fox News Digital. "It was ultimately definitely the best decision for the show. We had an incredible time filming that show. I'm very proud of that show and I think the dynamic would have been very different if that other person was involved."

"The Flip Off" reunited Haack and Tarek after their 2018 divorce and quickly became a hit for its chemistry and real-estate grit. But according to Haack, bringing Hall into the mix changed everything — and not for the better.



Earlier this year, Haack told Fox News Digital that Hall’s discomfort with filming and lack of house-flipping experience made him a poor fit. "It was a recipe for disaster," she said at the time.

Haack and Hall married in 2022 after dating for about a year.



On Aug. 26, a California judge finalized their divorce, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Haack told Fox News Digital she’s finished living in the past — and isn’t losing sleep over the breakup.

"Right now, I’m just living in the present," she said. "I have a great relationship, and I’m enjoying every moment of it. I don’t have to worry about the future. We’re not having kids … we get along. He’s kind, he’s sweet, he’s hardworking. I’m lucky that I just get to live in the moment and enjoy life."

Haack is currently dating Christopher Larocca, CEO and president of Network Connex.

The "Christina on the Coast" star isn’t letting the drama slow her down. She’s balancing motherhood, business ventures and her health routine.

She confessed, "I feel like everyone's always looking for balance. I like to do a workout I enjoy right now. That's Pilates, hot Pilates in particular. I love the sweat, just getting out of my own head and I think Pilates is just such a good workout."

Haack continued sharing her fitness and wellness routine with Fox News Digital, explaining what keeps her grounded.

"I love going for walks. I eat super healthy. I eat clean. As far as work, I love my job, so it doesn't feel like work. And then, of course, we all have mom guilt, so that's a whole thing. But I love my kids, and I'm grateful for that."

She shares two children — Taylor, 15, and Brayden, 10 — with El Moussa, whom she married in 2009 and divorced in 2018. She also shares 6-year-old son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Meanwhile, Haack isn’t just flipping homes or managing drama — she’s building an empire. She’s developing her champagne brand, Clé Cachée, into a larger lifestyle venture.



"I see a whole lifestyle brand," she told Fox News Digital. "That is my plan. Ultimately, I would love to do a whole home décor line around Clé Cachée ... My five-year plan is to be in all of my favorite restaurant chains and hotels."