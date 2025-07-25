HGTV stars flaunt bikini bodies on social media while remaining unfazed by network cancellations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Heather El Moussa and Christina Haack seem unbothered in their bikinis after HGTV pulled the plug on their shows.

"What happens in Vegas…ends up on Instagram," Heather captioned her photo dump that included a bikini shot with her husband's ex-wife.

El Moussa wore a pink bikini with a matching sarong while holding a glass of champagne. Haack wore a black bikini with silver, circle details and large black sunglasses.

"Too much fun and perfect song choice," Haack commented on El Moussa's post, shouting her out for using Katy Perry's "Waking Up In Vegas."

HGTV STAR HEATHER RAE EL MOUSSA GETS BIKINI-READY WITH THIS ONE THING AT EVERY MEAL

In one of the photos, Haack was seen wearing a birthday sash that said, "I'm 21 bit--es." The reality TV star turned 42 on July 9.

"What happens in Vegas…ends up on Instagram." — Heather El Moussa

"The Flipping El Moussas" was canceled after two seasons and the network also axed Haack's "Christina on the Coast."

Christina appeared to joke about the cancellation in a separate Instagram post, writing: "Summer so far. Basically just eating and laughing. Canceled looks good on me…. Only kidding only kidding."

However, Heather and Christina will continue to appear alongside Tarek El Moussa in their HGTV series, "The Flip Off," which was recently renewed for a second season.

Earlier this month, El Moussa told Fox News Digital how she's able to maintain a bikini body after welcoming her son, Tristan, with Tarek in early 2023.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Well, I’m vegan. I’ve been vegan since I was in my 20s. So, I eat very clean. I think that’s a big part of it," she said.

The 37-year-old revealed that it had taken time to find her rhythm again after giving birth.

"After Tristan, it took me a little bit to get back into my workout routine, having a newborn and figuring out the balance of that," she explained. "I would walk a lot. And then I met my trainer, Paulina, and she started coming to my house. We would do workout routines at home. We added in weights."

For the reality star, weight training was a game-changer.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I was never a weights girl," she admitted. "I was always like Pilates or running and cardio … I restricted carbs … I was really strict with what I ate. And after I started lifting weights and after I had Tristan, I really just needed — I wanted — to nourish my body… I just needed calories. I wanted healthy calories … I wanted to feel strong and empowered."

In a social media video, El Moussa showed off her transformation and some of her routine. "I have 3 meals and 2 snacks, all with some sort of protein," she shared in the caption. "Smoothies are my [go-to], or I love rice cakes with avocado and hemp hearts! I eat a [balanced] diet with healthy carbs."