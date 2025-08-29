Expand / Collapse search
HGTV star Christina Haack slammed by ex after divorce is finalized

Former couple splits Newport Beach mansion, Tennessee farmhouse and multiple vehicles including Bentley

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
HGTV star Christina Haack says filming new reality show with ex Josh Hall was recipe for disaster Video

HGTV star Christina Haack says filming new reality show with ex Josh Hall was recipe for disaster

Christina Haack, who is starring alongside her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa in "The Flip Off," explained why she believes that her estranged husband Josh Hall's exit from the series was for the best.

Christina Haack’s highly publicized third marriage has come to a close — and her ex‑husband, Josh Hall, isn’t holding back his thoughts on the matter.

Following the finalization of their divorce earlier this week, Hall took to Instagram with a scathing message aimed at the HGTV star.

"Excited to spend Labor Day weekend in the real reality," Hall captioned a photo of himself wearing a cowboy hat and petting a saddled horse. 

HGTV STAR CHRISTINA HAACK SWEARS OFF MARRIAGE AFTER SPLIT FROM THIRD HUSBAND

josh hall christina haack split

Christina Haack's divorce has been finalized as Josh Hall posts a scathing message about her on social media. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

"Finally, legally divorced and a free man," he continued. "I’ve always worked hard, kept what’s mine, and declined hand outs, and I’m keeping it that way. Lesson learned: don’t marry someone who needs constant public validation and will use your personal drama for attention."

A California judge officially signed off on the divorce on Aug. 26, marking the end of the contentious union.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, neither Haack nor Hall will receive spousal support. 

CHRISTINA HAACK CELEBRATES 42ND BIRTHDAY WITH BIKINI PHOTO AND AMBITIOUS PLANS FOR THE YEAR AHEAD

Haack will stay in her Newport Beach mansion and Tennessee farmhouse, while Hall retains several vehicles, including a 2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8, a 1982 DeLorean and a Honda CRF motorcycle.

Hall has since moved on with model Stephanie Gabrys, while Haack is now dating businessman Christopher Larocca.

christina haack/josh hall

Haack will stay in her Newport Beach mansion and Tennessee farmhouse, while Hall retains several vehicles. (HGTV/Getty Images)

Reps for Hall and Haack did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Prior to filing for divorce, Haack and Hall filmed footage for the HGTV show "The Flip Off" alongside her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his second wife, Heather Rae. However, Hall only appeared in the premiere episode of the show due to his split from Haack.

During a February episode of "The Flip Off," Haack shared an update on their settlement negotiations as she claimed that Hall had continued to make her "financial offers" and "wants to retire off me."

Heather Rae El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack

Prior to filing for divorce, Haack and Hall filmed footage for the HGTV show "The Flip Off" alongside Tarek El Moussa and his second wife, Heather Rae. (Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images)

"Honestly, if I would’ve really understood the repercussions of all of this, I would’ve gotten a prenup, or I would’ve never married him," she said, per People.

In July, Haack and Hall both filed their own divorce petitions, each citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the dissolution of their marriage. Hall requested spousal support and asked the court to terminate Haack's ability to receive spousal support from him.

Christina Hall and Josh Hall with Christina's three children

The pair did not share any children together. Haack has 3 children from a previous marriage. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment)

Meanwhile, Haack requested the court terminate both of their ability to be awarded spousal support. In a court filing, she stated that Hall "should not need" spousal support because he has his own source of income.

Haack and Hall began dating in March 2021 and secretly married in October of that year. The former couple later had a formal ceremony in Hawaii.

The pair did not share any children together.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

