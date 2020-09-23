Helena Christensen, 51, wows in green swimsuit on California mountain trip

Helena Christensen served up some fierce looks on Tuesday while enjoying a trip to the Ojai mountains in California.

The Danish supermodel, 51, shared a slideshow of photos from the Turtle Conservancy, where she interacted with large turtles all while donning a tiny one-piece green swimsuit.

In one of the photos, the model sits atop a rock at the animal sanctuary wearing bright red lipstick and her brunette hair flowing in long, natural waves.

"Spent the day in the mountains of Ojai at the @turtleconservancy which is a magical sanctuary for hundreds of turtles, some of them on the most endangered list. We have to take care of nature and the animals we are so fortunate to live with," she captioned the pics.

Christensen got up close and personal with the creatures. One photo shows her bathing suit falling off her shoulder as she looks down at a yellow and black tortoise as it crosses a road.

The model's lean legs were on full display in a series of other photos, with one showing her slightly more covered up in a white flowing bathing suit cover-up.

She even uses an extremely large tortoise to lean on as she kicks her legs into the air in another shot.

Some of her followers weren't exactly thrilled to see the model daring to get so close to the turtle.

"Get off his back then!" one follower wrote.

Another said: "I would never think of exercising on an endangered species."

Meanwhile, others complimented the brunette beauty for her figure.

"You look absolutely amazing," one person replied, pleading with the model to share what her diet is.

"I can never tell if this is before the 90's or now!! Your just so timeless," one person said.

"Goddess," another chimed in.

Christensen has been keeping her social media followers informed on her whereabouts during the coronavirus crisis and a lot of her travels are related to nature. In one shot from August, the model is wearing a patterned long dress while waist-deep in a river.

"If I could live in water I would," she said.