Heidi Klum transforms into mythological Medusa for Halloween with hand-painted bodysuit

Heidi Klum has slithered straight into Halloween history.

The self-proclaimed "Queen of Halloween" unveiled her jaw-dropping 2025 costume at her annual New York City bash — transforming into the ultimate mythological monster, Medusa.

Held at the Hard Rock Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, the star-studded "Heidi Halloween Party" drew its usual A-list crowd — but all eyes were on Klum as she emerged in a reptilian, hand-painted bodysuit crowned with a massive headpiece of writhing snakes.

With fangs flashing and a lengthy, serpentine tail trailing behind her, the supermodel was — quite literally — a stone-cold stunner.

Her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, fully committed to the theme, dressing as the unlucky Greek soldier she turned to stone. Together, the pair made a chillingly cinematic entrance on the blue carpet.

Klum told Variety her inspiration went deeper than shock value. "There still need to be people that create moments with real people… to me, it’s like a beautiful art," she said, noting her Medusa transformation was a deliberate statement in an age increasingly dominated by generative AI.

"This is only good for the night," she joked. "Tonight, everything goes down the drain — literally — in the shower."

It took a 15-person team of artists to bring the look to life — hand-painting every scale and sculpting each sinuous detail.

For Klum — who’s famously gone as everything from Jessica Rabbit to a full-body Frankenstein’s monster and even six versions of herself — the labor-intensive process is all part of the fun.

Last year, the supermodel wowed fans when she transformed into E.T. from Steven Spielberg’s 1982 sci-fi classic, "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial."

Her intricate costume was disguised with a black hat, blonde wig and red shawl, while Kaulitz wore a more traditional E.T. getup.

Klum and her German guitarist spouse have been married since 2019.

In 2024, the "America’s Got Talent" judge teased her Halloween ensemble with Fox News Digital, calling it "outerworldly" at the time.

"I can't give too many little hints because I don't want people to know… I really love to have the surprise at the end of the day," Klum shared.

The cover girl said at the time that she prefers to keep her costume a secret — that way, people have lower expectations.

"I love for people to see this and think whatever they want to think for the first time when I go on the red carpet," she said. "I never like to share it before, because then people are gonna be like, ‘Oh, it wasn’t as good as I thought it was gonna be.'"

More of Klum’s past showstoppers include the Hindu goddess Kali, Fiona from "Shrek" and the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s "Thriller" music video.

In 2022, she transformed into a gigantic worm and admitted her costume was "claustrophobic." Kaulitz was dressed as a fisherman with a bloody eye.

When asked what her favorite costume has been to date, Klum compared her extravagant ensembles to kids.

"They’re a little bit like your children — you love them all the same," Klum told Fox News Digital. "I love the worm; it was just so weird," she added.