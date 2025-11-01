Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum transforms into mythological Medusa for Halloween with hand-painted bodysuit

Husband Tom Kaulitz dressed as Greek soldier turned to stone at star-studded Manhattan party

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
Heidi Klum hints her top-secret Halloween costume is ‘outerworldly’ Video

Heidi Klum hints her top-secret Halloween costume is ‘outerworldly’

"America’s Got Talent" judge Heidi Klum told Fox News Digital what her favorite Halloween costume has been in the past, and teased what this year holds for the queen of Halloween.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Heidi Klum has slithered straight into Halloween history.

The self-proclaimed "Queen of Halloween" unveiled her jaw-dropping 2025 costume at her annual New York City bash — transforming into the ultimate mythological monster, Medusa.

Held at the Hard Rock Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, the star-studded "Heidi Halloween Party" drew its usual A-list crowd — but all eyes were on Klum as she emerged in a reptilian, hand-painted bodysuit crowned with a massive headpiece of writhing snakes. 

With fangs flashing and a lengthy, serpentine tail trailing behind her, the supermodel was — quite literally — a stone-cold stunner.

HOLLYWOOD’S HALLOWEEN: PARIS HILTON, FORMER DISNEY STAR VICTORIA JUSTICE LEAD CELEBS IN EYE-CATCHING COSTUMES

Split photo of Heidi Klum attending the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023, wearing an elegant ensemble; 24th Annual Halloween Party showcasing a scaly Medusa costume.

Heidi Klum transforms into Medusa with a hand-painted bodysuit and snake headpiece at her annual Halloween party in New York City. (Dave Benett/Getty Images for amfAR; Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum Halloween)

Her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, fully committed to the theme, dressing as the unlucky Greek soldier she turned to stone. Together, the pair made a chillingly cinematic entrance on the blue carpet.

Klum told Variety her inspiration went deeper than shock value. "There still need to be people that create moments with real people… to me, it’s like a beautiful art," she said, noting her Medusa transformation was a deliberate statement in an age increasingly dominated by generative AI.

Heidi Klum attends her 24th Annual Halloween Party dressed in a scaly Medusa costume.

The self-proclaimed "Queen of Halloween" unveiled her jaw-dropping 2025 costume at her annual New York City bash. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum Halloween)

"This is only good for the night," she joked. "Tonight, everything goes down the drain — literally — in the shower."

It took a 15-person team of artists to bring the look to life — hand-painting every scale and sculpting each sinuous detail.

HEIDI KLUM GOES NEARLY NUDE IN SHEER GOWN AT PARIS FASHION WEEK

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz dressed in elaborate Halloween costumes as an unlucky stone soldier and scaly Medusa during the annual event.

Klum's husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, fully committed to the theme, dressing as the unlucky Greek soldier she turned to stone. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum Halloween)

For Klum — who’s famously gone as everything from Jessica Rabbit to a full-body Frankenstein’s monster and even six versions of herself — the labor-intensive process is all part of the fun.

Last year, the supermodel wowed fans when she transformed into E.T. from Steven Spielberg’s 1982 sci-fi classic, "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial."

Her intricate costume was disguised with a black hat, blonde wig and red shawl, while Kaulitz wore a more traditional E.T. getup.

HEIDI KLUM BEGINS WORM AND PARASITE CLEANSE AS PART OF BOLD NEW WELLNESS ROUTINE

heidi klum tom kaulitz

In 2024, the supermodel wowed fans when she and her husband transformed into E.T. from Steven Spielberg’s 1982 sci-fi classic, "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." (Rachel Murray)

Klum and her German guitarist spouse have been married since 2019.

In 2024, the "America’s Got Talent" judge teased her Halloween ensemble with Fox News Digital, calling it "outerworldly" at the time.

WATCH YOUR FAVORITE HALLOWEEN MOVIES ON TUBI

"I can't give too many little hints because I don't want people to know… I really love to have the surprise at the end of the day," Klum shared.

The cover girl said at the time that she prefers to keep her costume a secret — that way, people have lower expectations.

Heidi Klum at her famous Halloween party

Klum has previously dressed up as an elaborate peacock with dancers to compliment her costume. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I love for people to see this and think whatever they want to think for the first time when I go on the red carpet," she said. "I never like to share it before, because then people are gonna be like, ‘Oh, it wasn’t as good as I thought it was gonna be.'"

More of Klum’s past showstoppers include the Hindu goddess Kali, Fiona from "Shrek" and the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s "Thriller" music video.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Heidi Klum on Halloween

Klum has famously dressed up as everything from Jessica Rabbit to Fiona from "Shrek" and even a worm.  (Getty Images)

In 2022, she transformed into a gigantic worm and admitted her costume was "claustrophobic." Kaulitz was dressed as a fisherman with a bloody eye.

When asked what her favorite costume has been to date, Klum compared her extravagant ensembles to kids.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"They’re a little bit like your children — you love them all the same," Klum told Fox News Digital. "I love the worm; it was just so weird," she added.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending

Close modal

Continue