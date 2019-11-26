Heidi Klum posts nude photo of herself relaxing on vacation after American Music Awards' presenting duties

Heidi Klum is enjoying some R&R.

Just a few days after attending the 2019 American Music Awards, the 46-year-old supermodel is on vacation-mode. On Tuesday, Klum shared a photo of herself in her serene surroundings.

"Good morning from somewhere else ❤️ #todaywillbewhatimakeit," she captioned the sultry image.

Klum was joined by her husband Tom Kaulitz for the getaway, with Klum posting several Instagram Stories of the Tokio Hotel rocker, 30, watching a soccer game.

Over the weekend, the newlyweds -- who tied the knot in a secret ceremony back in February -- stepped out for the award show in Los Angeles where the "America's Got Talent: Champions" judge presented one of the evening's honors.

For the outing, Klum opted for a mini dress, which featured a crystal-embellished bralette paired with a navy blue feathered skirt, while Kaulitz wore a head-to-toe all-black outfit. The pair kept close as they posed for photos on the carpet.

Klum recently opened up about her hubby, gushing to People magazine that she finally "found" her partner.

“He’s really game for anything," she told the outlet last month. "We’re very similar that way. He enjoys life and is very generous. He’s super kind. I just found my partner finally, you know?”

In October 2018, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel explained how she’s incredibly comfortable with her physique, as well as how she's interested in raising awareness for body positivity.

“I grew up in a very free environment with my parents,” Klum told Ocean Drive, in which she proudly posed topless for the magazine's 25th anniversary Swimsuit double issue.

“We’d go to nude beaches. We’re very open-minded, but you can’t say that about all Germans," she continued. "We didn’t have a lot of money, so we’d go camping a lot and my parents chose nude campsites, so nudity became normal for me. You stand out more if you cover up. And I loved it.”

And while some may expect the mother of four to cover up these days, Klum said she’s happily embracing the aging process.

“I see it like this: We only have one life,” she said. “This is our life right now and our moment and our moment shouldn’t be over after a certain age. There’s not a time frame for only being able to wear a certain thing or to be in love, to go out.

"Thirty years old is not the cap and then you have to hide yourself and not go dancing anymore," Klum added. "I’m not saying people should be doing what I’m doing, but I hope that one day I will be an old woman looking back and able to say I enjoyed every phase of my life.”

