Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz to celebrate wedding in Italy

By Sara Nathan | New York Post
Heidi Klum is preparing to celebrate her wedding to new husband Tom Kaulitz with friends and family.

The supermodel tied the knot with the German rocker in secret in Beverly Hills on Feb. 22 — the day of their one-year anniversary.

They’re planning a bash in Capri, Italy, next month.

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum got engaged in December 2018. They eloped in February 2019 and will celebrate a wedding in Italy.

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum got engaged in December 2018. They eloped in February 2019 and will celebrate a wedding in Italy. (Getty)

The mom of four captioned a sun-soaked photo on Instagram: “Working on tan and wedding.”

A source told us: “It’s not going to be big, just family and some friends.”

This article originally appeared on Page Six.