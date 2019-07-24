Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz to celebrate wedding in Italy

Heidi Klum is preparing to celebrate her wedding to new husband Tom Kaulitz with friends and family.

The supermodel tied the knot with the German rocker in secret in Beverly Hills on Feb. 22 — the day of their one-year anniversary.

They’re planning a bash in Capri, Italy, next month.

The mom of four captioned a sun-soaked photo on Instagram: “Working on tan and wedding.”

A source told us: “It’s not going to be big, just family and some friends.”

