Heidi Klum shows off killer legs in leather miniskirt for date night with husband Tom Kaulitz: photo

Heidi Klum put on a leggy display while heading out for a bite to eat with her husband on Thursday.

The "America's Got Talent" judge, 48, was photographed in a black leather getup while heading to the E Baldi Restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., with Tom Kaulitz, 31.

The German supermodel looked flawless in a leather miniskirt, showing off her impeccable leg muscles. She paired the short number with a black patterned low-cut tank top along with a black leather jacket. Klum's hair fell past her shoulders in waves and she completed her look with nude-colored stilettos.

A source tells Fox News Kaulitz acted like a gentleman as the two passed made their way in and out of the restaurant.

"[Kaulitz] held her hand and guided her to the passenger seat of their car," said the insider.

It appears Klum's third marriage is going well given the duo's PDA in recent months. Back in May, the couple were spotted packing on major PDA at their houseboat on Lake Wannsee in Berlin.

Klum is known for showing skin with jaw-dropping looks. Just a couple of weeks ago the model revealed her toned abs while wearing a crop top to support her native Germany's soccer game against France in the UEFA European Football Championship .

