Heidi Klum flaunts killer bikini bod in epic Instagram videos

Now this is how you slay a photo shoot!

Heidi Klum had the time of her life as she and her team enjoyed a "swim shoot" for the supermodel's latest Heidi Klum Intimates collection.

Showing off her killer bod in a tiny black bikini, the 43-year-old "Project Runway" star shared her aquatic adventures with a series of snaps and Boomerang videos on Instagram.

In one video, the mom of four pulls off the most epic hair flick, while another sees her giddily frolicking through shallow waters inside a cave.

The group also posed on the rocks while one member of the team channeled a dolphin, before calling it a wrap and hopping on a private plane home.

Of course, this isn't the first time that Klum has flaunted her enviable bikini bod.