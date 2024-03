Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Heather Graham

Heather Graham showed off her toned body in a series of photos posted on Instagram, featuring her posing on a beach in a brown bathing suit.

"So grateful I got to go on a yoga retreat and meditate looking at the ocean with @soukofrima_ and @mjmasala @souk.studio. Me gusto," the 56-year-old actress captioned the Instagram post.

The actress' followers were quick to comment on her appearance, with one writing, "You still look exactly the same as you did in Boogie Nights and that was 27 years ago!!! Can you tell me where The Fountain of Youth is please?"

Another commented, letting her know she was his "first celebrity crush," while another wrote, "U R n will Always be PERFECT."

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley wished her followers a "good morning" when she posted a photo of herself wearing a pink bikini in a sauna while at a health retreat at Vivamayr in Austria in February.

"May the exercise, detox and healthy eating commence," she added in the caption.

"Elizabeth you’re the most beautiful girl in the world. I love you," one fan commented, while another wrote, "You already look the perfection of health & fitness!"

Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley celebrated her 70th birthday in February on an island with her close friends and family, posting photos of herself posing in a black one-piece swimsuit and writing, "This is 70."

In the post, she encouraged her fans not to be afraid of getting older, letting them know it's up to them to "make it your very own favorite year!"

"It’s up to you, it’s in your power. To choose to celebrate, instead of cower. You know what to do," she continued in her caption. "Exercise and eat right, use your sunblock and don’t sit under overhead lights! Be curious, explore and go on adventures, just don’t forget, to pack your dentures. Seriously, laugh and love with all your might …and I promise you 70 will be all right!"

Many of her followers were shocked to learn she was 70 years old, with one writing, "Wow if this is 70…. you are truly an inspiration!!!! stunning."

Ricki Lake

Ricki Lake showed off her recent weight loss in an Instagram post featuring her in the red swimsuit she originally wore on the cover of Us Weekly in 2007. "Then and now. 2007-2024," she captioned the post in part, adding that she kept the suit "all these years wondering if" she would ever fit into it again.

In a second post, Lake went into depth about her commitment to living a healthier lifestyle, explaining that she and her husband decided in October 2023 to "get healthier," revealing they have both lost 30 pounds since then.

"I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical. (Not that there is anything wrong with that.) But neither of us were pre diabetic and both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own," she shared. "I am so so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong."

Lake has always been open about her struggles with weight loss, but she says "this is the healthiest way I've lost weight in all my years."

Her celebrity friends were quick to congratulate her in the comments, with Kristin Chenowith commenting, "Good for yall!! This is amazing!!!" and Andy Cohen writing, "Hell yeah Ricki!!!!! Soooo impressed," and Cheryl Hines writing, "Wow Rickie. You look great. You're always beautiful no matter what."

Paulina Porizkova

Model Paulina Porizkova flashed back to her days posing for the cover of Sports Illustrated when she and her boyfriend, Jeff Greenstein, had a photo shoot on the beach while on vacation in the Caribbean in January 2024. She could be seen hugging herself while looking off into the distance in a blue bikini.

In her caption, Porizkova explained the significance of the location, saying she was introduced to the island at 16 years old while there for a photo shoot, later getting married there to the late Ric Ocasek and going back "with [him], his kids, then [their] kids, every year until 8 years ago." This trip was special because it was her "first time back since."

"Much has changed. Both for the island and me," she wrote in the caption. "But the essence is the same. In both of us, I hope."

The vacation was Porizkova's one last hurrah before getting a double hip replacement after finding out she was born with congenital hip dysplasia and lost all the cartilage in her hips.

Donna D'Errico

Donna D'Errico sent "peaceful beautiful vibes to everyone" when she posted a photo of herself in a revealing bikini last week.

The model is no stranger to sharing revealing photos of herself, as her Instagram page is full of photos of her in lingerie, low-cut dresses and bikinis. In an interview with Fox News Digital in January 2024, the former "Baywatch" actress expressed her belief that women can embrace their sexy side while also enjoying dressing up in a more demure and elegant fashion.

During the interview, D'Errico defended her decision to join the adult subscription-based website OnlyFans.

"I’ll be honest, there is a little bit, and I get conflicted sometimes, but I mean, I’m not doing anything," D'Errico said. "I’m not doing porn, I’m not sleeping around, I’m not doing anything with anyone period. I’m having fun. I’m not hurting anyone."