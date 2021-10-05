Expand / Collapse search
Game of Thrones
HBO debuts 'House of Dragons' teaser offering first look at the 'Game of Thrones' prequel

The 'Game of Thrones' spinoff is finally on its way

By Tom Grater | Deadline
"Gods, kings, fire and blood." WarnerMedia has released a spine-tingling first teaser for its hotly-anticipated "Game of Thrones spin-off "House Of The Dragon." Watch it below.

The footage will get the pulses racing for "Thrones" fans. We see plenty of narrator Matt Smith, who is playing dragonrider Prince Daemon Targaryen, as well as first looks at several of the supporting cast.

"House Of The Dragon" chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen and the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons.

The 10-episode series will air at an unspecified date in 2022. The teaser was unveiled today as part of a promo event for HBO Max’s rollout in Europe.

