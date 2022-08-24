Harvey Weinstein's appeal of his 2020 rape conviction to be heard by State of New York Court of Appeals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Harvey Weinstein was granted permission to take his appeal of his 2020 sex crime conviction to the State of New York Court of Appeals.

On Wednesday, New York's highest court agreed to hear the 70-year-old disgraced movie mogul's case after the appellate division, a lower court, upheld his conviction in June.

The five-justice appellate panel unanimously ruled against overturning the verdict in which Weinstein was found guilty of rape and sexual assault in New York. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.