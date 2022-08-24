Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Harvey Weinstein
Published

Harvey Weinstein's appeal of his 2020 rape conviction to be heard by State of New York Court of Appeals

The 70-year-old disgraced movie mogul's conviction was unanimously upheld by a lower court in June

By Ashley Hume , Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 8/24 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 8/24

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Harvey Weinstein was granted permission to take his appeal of his 2020 sex crime conviction to the State of New York Court of Appeals. 

On Wednesday, New York's highest court agreed to hear the 70-year-old disgraced movie mogul's case after the appellate division, a lower court, upheld his conviction in June.

The five-justice appellate panel unanimously ruled against overturning the verdict in which Weinstein was found guilty of rape and sexual assault in New York. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison. 

Harvey Weinstein's appeal of his 2020 rape conviction will be heard by the State of New York Court of Appeals. 

Harvey Weinstein's appeal of his 2020 rape conviction will be heard by the State of New York Court of Appeals.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending