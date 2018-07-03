Halsey and G-Eazy break up after one year of dating

Singer Halsey and rapper G-Eazy have broken up.

Halsey, 23, announced their split on her Instagram story on Tuesday.

“G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” she wrote. “I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

The pair, who released the song “Him & I” together in 2017, were together for a year. They were first spotted together at parties in New York and Los Angeles celebrating 28-year-old G-Eazy’s album release.

“They were all smiles throughout the entire evening, hardly leaving each other’s side,” a source told us of their time in LA together last year.

G-Eazy has also been in legal trouble recently after he was convicted of assault, drug possession and resisting arrest following a nightclub brawl in Sweden in May. He avoided jail time but was ordered to pay a $9,000 fine and about $850 in restitution to the victim of the assault who was a Stockholm nightclub bouncer. He was sentenced to two years probation, according to People.

