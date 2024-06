Heidi Klum, born on June 1, 1973, in Germany, is a world-renowned model who has graced the cover of highly-esteemed magazines and walked the runway for many years as a Victoria's Secret Angel.

She earned her big break in 1998, when she did a swimsuit cover for Sports Illustrated.

Klum was a Victoria's Secret Angel. She modeled for the brand from 1998 until 2010.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

During that time, she also began hosting the show "Project Runway" with Tim Gunn. The show had a focus on fashion, with contestants racing against the clock and competing with each other to create the best clothes.

She reunited with Gunn for the Amazon Prime reality show "Making the Cut" for three seasons beginning in 2020.

Klum also hosts "Germany's Next Topmodel," which she began in 2006. The show was born out of Tyra Banks' "America's Next Top Model."

In 2013, she became a judge on the talent competition show "America's Got Talent." Since then, she has remained a judge on the show for every season but one, as she took a break for season 14.

As of 2024, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara and Klum are all judges on the show. "America's Got Talent" is hosted by Terry Crews.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to her judging and hosting roles, she has also done some acting over the years. She has appeared in movies like "The Devil Wears Prada," "Zoolander" and "Ella Enchanted."