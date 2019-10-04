Justin Bieber, PETA in cat fight: 'PETA can suck it'

“Baby, baby, baby, nooooooo,” said PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange about Justin Bieber spending $35,000 on two part-exotic kittens, Sushi and Tuna.

The singer, 25, reportedly spent $20,000 on one kitten (Sushi) and $15,000 on the other (Tuna).

Sushi and Tuna are part-domestic cat and part-African Serval and were purchased from the Illinois-based breeder Select Exotics, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Having learned this, PETA expressed their disappointment to People.

"Justin Bieber could inspire his fans around the world to save a life by adopting a cat from a local animal shelter — rather than fueling the dangerous demand for hybrid cats, contributing to the animal overpopulation crisis, and proving that when it comes to helping animals, his stance so far is ‘I don’t care,'" said Lange.

Bieber took his anger to Instagram, saying "PETA can suck it" on his Instagram story of a screenshot of People's article about PETA's opinion on Bieber's cats.

"PETA go focus on real problems. Like poaching, and animal brutality. Ur tripping because I want a specific kind of cat? U weren't tripping when I got my dog Oscar and he wasn't a rescue...every pet we get must be a rescue? I believe in adopting rescues but I also think there are preferences and that's what breeders are for," the "U Smile" singer proceeded to write on his Instagram story.

"PETA go help with all of the plastic in the ocean, and leave my beautiful cats alone," tagging the Instagram account dedicated to his cats.

The two feline Bieber family members have their own Instagram account, which has over 259,000 followers and documents the adorable kittens’ daily adventures.

Bieber just recently married model Hailey Baldwin, 22, in a private ceremony in South Carolina.

The couple has been on and off for years and were officially reconfirmed dating in June 2018 and engaged in July 2018. The power couple officially wed in New York in Sept. 2018 and celebrated their nuptials on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.