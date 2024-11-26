Gwen Stefani tried to shut down ‘insane’ relationship with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is looking back on the early days of her relationship with country star Blake Shelton.

During a recent interview with People, the singer spoke about when things with Shelton became romantic, explaining that she was initially hesitant to take that leap with him.

"We had just met, and it was chaos. Both of our lives were in complete turmoil, all over the ground. Nothing could save us at that point," Stefani explained. "There was a point where I was like, 'I can't even talk to you. This is insane. I already have enough problems. This is not happening anymore. We're not going to text or nothing.'"

The now married couple first met in 2014 when Stefani signed on to be a coach on season seven of "The Voice." At the time, Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale and Shelton was married to Miranda Lambert. But by July 2015, both had finalized divorces from their spouses.

While Stefani wasn't ready for a new relationship following their respective divorces, Shelton knew the two of them were meant to be more than just friends. She said he began trying to impress her by writing a song for her, explaining songwriting is "where I get my fulfillment." But it wasn't something Shelton did very often.

The song ended up becoming "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," a duet the two released in 2016.

"He sent it to me, and it was a half-written song. He was like, 'Help me finish this.' So I wrote him the verse back – the second verse on the song – and it's just over text," she said. "That was our first song that we ever wrote together. We were never even in the same room, but we were writing a song to each other."

After winning her over with a song, the two officially began dating in 2015, later getting married in July 2021, in an intimate ceremony on Shelton's property in his home state of Oklahoma.

Stefani, who shares three children with her ex-husband, sons Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10, also expressed her heartbreak over not being able to maintain a family unit with Rossdale.

"Something that I wanted since I was a little girl is to be married and have this love that I saw my parents have and have babies," she explained. "That dream was completely ruined; it was crushed, and I had to figure out how I was going to move forward and make a new dream, and God putting Blake in my life was just that miracle."

Despite the fact that the two come from different musical backgrounds, they have released many duets together, including "Nobody But You," "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," "Happy Anywhere" and most recently, "Purple Irises," which is on Stefani's latest album, "Bouquet."

Although they have different tastes, music is something the two have always been able to bond over, with Stefani telling Jennifer Hudson on her talk show in October that her husband is "a jukebox."

"I’ve learned so much from him. He is literally so gifted when it comes to just hearing music," Stefani told the outlet, explaining she often goes to him for opinions on her music. "I always rely on him. We always play each other our music."