Gwen Stefani aiming to 'protect' her kids despite releasing scathing song about their dad

Stefani married Blake Shelton in 2021 after divorcing Gavin Rossdale in 2016

Caroline Thayer By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Gwen Stefani recalls the moment she met husband Blake Shelton Video

Gwen Stefani recalls the moment she met husband Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani shared at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony that she 'knew she was home' the moment she met Blake Shelton.

When Gwen Stefani and husband Gavin Rossdale split in 2015, things did not end well, and there were rumors about him cheating with a nanny.

But things are different now. 

Happily married to country crooner Blake Shelton, Stefani is able to revisit her past through new music.

The No Doubt singer seemingly takes aim at Rossdale in her fifth solo album but says, despite sharing her truth, she's trying to protect the three children they share together.

Gwen Stefani with a tiny knot bun on her head and pearl-like sweater looks at the camera with husband Gavin Rossdale in a black coat

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale divorced in 2016. After dating for several years, they married in 2002. (Chris Polk/PMA2014/Getty Images for DCP)

Stefani said she was raised by parents who displayed "this perfect example of love."

"They met when they were 15, and they fell in love and then they had us [children]. And they made us feel like we were everything to them," she told People magazine. "And when you have a family, and it's the opposite of that, it breaks up ... I didn't know what to do or how to protect my children. And I'm still working on that."

Stefani said her sons – Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10 — whom she shares with Rossdale, "know what's going on in their own family and their own life" ahead of the release of their mother's very personal new album, "Bouquet."

"And what's real and what's true," she said. 

Gwen Stefani, in a two piece set, stands on the carpet with Blake Shelton in a black suit and blue jeans and her three sons at Shelton's Walk of Fame ceremony

Gwen Stefani poses with husband Blake Shelton and her three children at his Walk of Fame ceremony. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

The album, available Nov. 15, features a song, "Somebody Else," which was already released. The scathing lyrics seemingly depict a dark, toxic relationship that she was able to escape:

"You're somebody else's / And it doesn't even break my heart / You're somebody else's / And I pray for them, whoever they are / Everyday with you is rock bottom / Leavin' you saved me, my god / Look at me blossom / You're somebody else's problem.

"Narcissistic, semi-psychotic / So manipulated I bought it / Every time, but not this time / You gaslit my world, it was burning / Had to leave before it stopped turning."

Gwen Stefani in a multicolored plaid jacket performs on stage

Gwen Stefani's new album "Bouquet" features raw, honest songs from the singer. (James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images)

Stefani explained that while she's sensitive to her children's feelings, she's also thinking of her fans and the authenticity they deserve with her music. 

"I received the songs. Do I sit there in the studio and work on them? I do. But it's like, where does that come from? Where does the inspiration come from? Where do these words come from? They do, they come to me, but they're given to me," she shared. 

"So, I feel like it's my responsibility, whether I have children or not … to share that. It's a gift to me that I'm sharing with people. And I definitely think that there's certain songs that they don't mean the same thing to me as they would mean to somebody else because nobody's in my brain or in my heart or in my soul. They're going to have a different experience through the song."

Gwen Stefani in a patterned two piece jumpsuit leans her head in towards Gavin Rossdale in a red plaid shirt looking serious

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale share three sons: Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10. (Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

A year after her divorce, Stefani gave insight into what her split from Rossdale looked like. 

"It was the beginning of hell. Like six, seven, eight months of torture, trying to figure out this big secret," she told Harper's Bazaar. Although she wanted to "tell everybody" what was going on, she said nothing, mostly for her kids.

"Something that I wanted since I was a little girl is to be married and have this love that I saw my parents have and have babies," Stefani told People. "That dream was completely ruined; it was crushed, and I had to figure out how I was going to move forward and make a new dream. And God putting Blake in my life was just that miracle."

Blake Shelton in a black suit jacket and shirt hugs wife Gwen Stefani in a purple, green, and white floral outfit

Blake Shelton and wife Gwen Stefani met while filming "The Voice." (Trae Patton/NBC)

She and Shelton connected on the reality competition show "The Voice." They married in 2021 after a long period of dating.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for both Stefani and Rossdale for comment.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer and LinkedIn. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

